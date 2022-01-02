Racial reconciliation

The Echo Project on national television.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sW-ft-oJ94w

Growing up, Rev. David Kennedy had to sit in the segregated section of his local movie theater in Laurens, South Carolina. The Echo Theater later became a Ku Klux Klan headquarters and an international meeting spot for hate groups until the Reverend made an unlikely friendship with the theater’s former owner who sold him the property. In our series Together We Rise, TODAY’s Craig Melvin looks into the theater’s troubled past and its bright future with the Reverend ready to re-invent the space.

