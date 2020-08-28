Protesting Human Trafficking

“Our kids are not for sale” - Crowd shouts during event for awareness at Laurens Square - photo gallery, below.

Tackling issues of human trafficking, child sexual abuse, date rape, and pedophilia, a crowd of about 30 rounded the Monument Square in downtown Laurens Friday evening for an awareness event.

Along with the pandemic and racial justice, the subject is in the news now with “Hollywood” and its alleged involvement in child sexual exploitation. One suspect, Jeffery Epstein, died by hanging, but there is another facing prosecution now. The suspect, Ghislaine Maxwell (she is innocent until prosecuted in a court of law by trial, plea, or plea arrangement), is arrested. She is in New York federal custody after being arrested in New Hampshire. She, allegedly, is Epstein’s former girlfriend and procurer of children and young women for his “clients.” That case is currently under prosecution, and has worldwide implications.

The trafficking of humans is a global epidemic; national human trafficking facts and statistics show:

-- More than 10,000 people become victims of human trafficking in the US each year.

-- Women are approximately seven times more likely to experience human trafficking than men.

-- The average age of the victims is around 15-17 years for sexual exploitation and around 20 for labor exploitation.

The U.S. State Department says 24.9 Million people were affected by human trafficking in 2019.

A speaker at Friday’s event said trafficking and the exploitation of children can be tied to early, unwanted sexual situations (The Chronicle generally does not identify the victims of crimes).

“Teach your children what the proper names of their private areas are,” the speaker said. “I was 5 and I was abused, I didn’t know the proper name ... I called it a rat tail. As I sat at the table and talked to police officers, they didn’t believe me; they laughed in my face because I called it ‘a rat tail’ ... we as parents have to know it is not bad to teach the actual names of their private areas - it is protecting them.”

She encouraged parents to go home and talk to their children, and tell them what abuse is. Believe them, if they tell you they are not comfortable with somebody, she said. “Listen; they are uncomfortable for a reason.”

The survivor said she has educated herself on how to survive, how to move forward. “Trafficking is wrong, child sexual abuse is wrong.”

She advises parents to tell their children if they see a car and they are being followed, to run somewhere “scream and fight - don’t tell people where you are on-line.” Tell children the dangers of social media grooming, she said, “our children are vulnerable, our children will believe anything; if you come at my child with a popsicle, she will run to you, she’s two (years old). We need to teach our children that is not okay.”

She said, “If we don’t talk about it, it will be reported one day and be gone the next. It will be swept under the rug.”

Some of the literature offered by walk organizers included “What guys need to know about dating violence,” and “A guide to free awareness programs offered by Beyond Abuse (Laurens, Greenwood, Abbeville counties).”

The dating violence booklet says, in part:

“So what can I do to make sure I don’t commit dating violence? Remember that your date is a person with their own thoughts and feelings. Know your own wants and limitations and speak to your date about these. Don’t assume you know that your date wants. Ask! Communicate clearly. If you are unsure about something, stop and find out. Respect your date enough to stop anytime she says no or expresses that she is uncomfortable.”

The programs booklet offers a wide range of awareness programs from elementary age (“My Body Is Mine”) to adult (“Defining Child Abuse & Mandated Reporting” and “Clery Act & Title IX Compliance”). For ages 18 and up, programs include “Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assault” and “Bystander Intervention.”

Begun in 1992, Beyond Abuse says its mission is “to lead our community beyond sexual violence and child abuse through awareness, advocacy, and action,” accompanied by “complete confidentiality. 24/7 crisis response, advocacy, counseling, assistance with filing victim’s compensation, and facilitation of educational programs.”

(More: Beyond Abuse, 864-227-1623, e-mail: education@beyondabuse.info, www.beyondabuse.info)