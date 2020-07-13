Protecting the Children
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 9:13am Vic MacDonald
By:
LCSO
Kids’ Print & More.
Good afternoon,
Please see attached for a flyer regarding the KidPrint event to be held at LCSO on Tuesday July 14. Kidprint ID cards are free! Bring your children to come visit with their School Resource Officers, check out a patrol car, and meet some of our K9's/Bloodhounds.
