Protecting the Children

Mon, 07/13/2020 - 9:13am Vic MacDonald
LCSO

 

Good afternoon,

 

Please see attached for a flyer regarding the KidPrint event to be held at LCSO on Tuesday July 14. Kidprint ID cards are free! Bring your children to come visit with their School Resource Officers, check out a patrol car, and meet some of our K9's/Bloodhounds. 

 

 Courtney Snow

 Public Information Officer

 Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

 216 W. Main St.

 Laurens, SC 29360

 Direct Line- 864-681-4509

