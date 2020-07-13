Protecting the Children

Kids’ Print & More.

Good afternoon,

Please see attached for a flyer regarding the KidPrint event to be held at LCSO on Tuesday July 14. Kidprint ID cards are free! Bring your children to come visit with their School Resource Officers, check out a patrol car, and meet some of our K9's/Bloodhounds.

--

Courtney Snow

Public Information Officer

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

216 W. Main St.

Laurens, SC 29360

Direct Line- 864-681-4509