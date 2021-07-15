A project to start soon

A Memorandum of Understanding.

During Monday evening’s regular City Council meeting, Council unanimously gave authorization, which would allow Public Works Director Joey Meadors to enter into a MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Laurens County regarding the Capital Sales Tax Project. On June 28, 2021 Interim City Manager Thomas Higgs and Meadors received a letter from the Chairman of County Council regarding the project in the Capital Sales Tax referendum. In anticipation of funds commencing available in the coming months, the County have sent a Memorandum of Agreement for the signature of the Capital Project Manager. The project will be funded from the County Capital Sales Tax Funds. The maximum funding for this project as approved by the CPST commission, the Laurens County Council and the referendum is $6,528,443. Project costs will not exceed the amounts approved in the referendum.

In other business, Mike Frazier with PMPA, spoke before Council regarding EV (electronic vehicle) charging stations. In 2019, according to Frazier, there were 1.8 million electric cars sold. That number was knocked down to one million last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his presentation, Frazier glossed over the logistics of charging stations, including the different types of charging stations, plug types, charging speeds and charging levels (Level 1, 2, and 3).

Frazier’s presentation was taken as information by Council to review to look at the possibility of utilizing electronic vehicle charging stations in the City of Clinton.

Other business:

* City Council received a Fire Safety Community Sign from the South Carolina State Fire Department that reflects the dedicated work by the City of Clinton Fire Department. Fire Chief Phillip Russell said the work was not done by him alone, but by the firefighters who are fighting fires on a daily basis. Russell also said the recognition would not be possible without the support of Council.

* Due to a lack of motion, the agenda item regarding the zoning designation of property located on the northeast corner of the intersection of W. Main Street and Airport Road died.

* Council unanimously passed a resolution endorsing the design and construction of a pump station near the northeast corner of approximately 80 acres, also known as Clinton III, owned by the Clinton Economic Development Corporation for the purpose of residential and future economic development. This item was be the location of approximately 260 single-family homes. Closing will possibly happen by the end of next week and it is the hope of the City that construction will begin right away.

* Council unanimously passed an item authorizing Interim City Manager Thomas Higgs to place an order for the purchase of two Pursuit Rates All Wheel Drive Dodge Charge Sedans from Dana Safety Supply at a cost of $95, 979.18. Vehicles to be purchased were specified to arrive ready for service. The purchase of the police cars will be made from the Depreciation Fund.

* A request was made by Council to discuss a special work session to address policy, roles and procedures as they pertain to a code of conduct for Council and City staff. Councilwoman Megan Walsh called for the discussion to be held. It is recommended that municipalities review their policies and procedures to make sure they’re up to the state codes and if need be, make amendments to those policies and procedures.

* Upon returning from Executive Session, where Council discussed a personnel matter relating to Boards and Commissions, no action was taken on the item.