Primary Election Results

Don Reynolds is virtually assured of 4 more years as Laurens County Sheriff, after winning 52% of Tuesday's Republican Primary election - no Democrat has filed, and Republican rules prohibit Reynolds' challengers from mounting a write-in campaign.

"Team Reynolds showed up and showed out today. Thank you all for your support!" Reynolds said on Facebook.

Reynolds gained 6,073 countywide votes, to former sheriff Ricky Chastain's 2,513; his former chief deputy Jarvis Reeder's 1,822; and school resource officer Ted Richardson's 1,230. Reynolds had to get 50% + 1 in the 4-man race to avoid a run-off. The result is with 100% of the vote, 33 of 33 precincts reporting Tuesday night.

Chastain posted:

"Let me say thank you to everyone who voted or contributed to my campaign. It was a hard fought battle but unfortunately we came up short tonight in the polls. Keep your heads held high and keep striving to make Laurens County better. You, the people, have and will always be my driving force.

I would like to congratulate Sheriff Don Reynolds on his overwhelming victory and I would also like to send my congratulations to Ted Richardson and Jarvis Reeder for their diligent efforts in this political process.

Now is the time to put our political differences aside and unite together to make Laurens County the great place we want it to be. God bless you and God bless Laurens County."

Michelle Simmons will be the next Clerk of Court, 53% of the vote against Lauren Powers. There is no Democratic challenger.

Newcomer Luke Rankin is the new County Council District 2 representative, 54% over incumbent Joe Wood. There is no Democratic challenger.

Diane Byrd Anderson wins re-election to County Council District 6, 55% over Arthur Lee Polson, Jr. There is no Republican challenger. Just 638 votes were cast, in a day dominated by Republican primaries.

David Tribble wins the GOP nomination to County Council District 7, 51% over Brenda Stewart. He will challenge incumbent and chairman, Dr. David Pitts in November. Tribble wins the nomination by 39 votes.

In SC State House District 42, Republican primary, incumbent Doug Gilliam wins with 77% over Melinda Butler - the seat includes Union County and part of Clinton. There is no Democratic challenger.

In the key statewide Congressional race, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham wins handily over 3 challengers in the primary - 67% of the vote. He will face Jamie Harrison, a Democrat, in November. Hosea Cleveland, a Democrat, will challenge Laurens Congressman Jeff Duncan in November; Cleveland wins 57% of the vote over Mark Welch.