Pride in the Community

Wed, 11/13/2019 - 9:59am Vic MacDonald
By: 
the Chamber

 

CLEAN-UP AND ENCOURAGE “PALMETTO PRIDE”.

 

Good morning, REMINDER!!!

 

Our 4th Quarterly Cleanup is scheduled for this Saturday, November 16.   

We are working in conjunction with Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and Palmetto Pride to "Grab A Bag SC" and keep Laurens County and South Carolina a clean and beautiful place to live, work and play.  Join us as we beautify the Community we live in.  

Gather your team, choose your area and visit www.palmettopride.org/event/grab-a-bag-sc to sign up.

Please contact me with your number of volunteers and bags collected.  Also let them know at the collection sites that this is for the quarterly cleanup.

Thank you for all your hard work and support during 2019.  We hope you will be able to help on November 16.

We have vests and bags available at the Chamber Office.

If you have any questions, please contact me.

 

Dianne

 

Dianne L. Wyatt

Executive Assistant 

Laurens County Chamber of Commerce

P:  864-833-2716

w:  www.laurenscounty.org

      

 

