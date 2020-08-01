Presentation in Greenwood

Professor to Discuss the “War on Cancer”.

Dr. Austin Shull, an assistant biology professor at Presbyterian College, will discuss how cancer research has progressed over the past 50 years during an event at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood, on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The event, Science on Tap, is a lecture series sponsored by the Greenwood Genetic Center. Shull’s talk, “The War on Cancer: A Battle with Many Fronts,” begins at 6 p.m.

“We’ll examine exactly what the idea of ‘The War on Cancer’ has been like during this period of time,” Shull said.

“Specifically, we will explore how the idea of searching for a ‘cure’ for cancer really should be better understood as a research community who’s been searching for cures to cancers, as the word ‘cancer’ represents nearly 200 different diseases.”

Shull will discuss some of his own breast cancer research work to provide context of what cancer research work looks like.

Science on Tap allows speakers an opportunity to share what they’ve been working on in the region, according to Dr. Leta Tribble, director of education at the Greenwood Genetic Center.

“The program seeks to offer a broad range of scientific topics to the community, including the life sciences, science in industry and business, and space and environmental science,” Tribble said.

“The goal of the program is to bring together adults from the area for informal presentations and discussions about work across the scientific disciplines.”

Past presenters include faculty members from Lander University, Erskine College and the Greenwood Genetic Center. Researchers from Lonza (a pharmaceutical company in Greenwood), a forestry management representative and a Greenwood physician have also presented at the bi-monthly event.