Presbyterian College Athletics

Softball - Sunday Split

MACON, Ga. – Kiley Kross drove in a career-high four runs as the Presbyterian College softball team knocked off Georgia State 8-2 on Sunday at the Black & Orange Challenge. The Blue Hose had their five-game winning streak snapped in the second game of the day, falling 4-2 to the hosts, Mercer.

FINAL SCORE (G1): Presbyterian 8, Georgia State 2

LOCATION: Sikes Field (Macon, Ga.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (9-3) | Georgia State (3-11)

WP: Jenna Greene (8-0) | LP: Emily Buck (2-4)

FINAL SCORE (G2): Mercer 4, Presbyterian 2

LOCATION: Sikes Field (Macon, Ga.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (9-4) | Mercer (8-8)

WP: Amber Byrd (3-2) | LP: Haley Haselden (1-3)

NOTABLES

- Kross was one of four Blue Hose to have multiple hits against GSU. Her four RBIs were the most by a PC player in a game this season. The sophomore did not reach base in the game against Mercer, snapping her on-base streak at 13 in a row.

- Hunter Meadows, Courtney White and Layna Johnson each recorded two knocks against Georgia State, with Meadows also scoring twice.

- Johnson was the lone PC hitter to pick up a hit in both contests, registering a team-best three for the day. The freshman launched her third home run of the year against Mercer, one shy of Kross’ team-leading four.

- Jenna Greene picked up the complete game victory for PC in the opener, improving to 8-0 in as many starts in her collegiate career.

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 1

- Kross gave the Blue Hose the early lead in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run homer.

- White stretched PC’s advantage to 4-0 with a two-run single in the third.

- GSU pulled two back with a home run in the top of the fourth, but Kross drove in two with a single in the home half to extend the margin back to four.

- PC tacked on two more in the fifth, taking advantage of a Georgia State error.

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 2

- Mercer plated a run in the bottom of the first, then made it 2-0 with another in the third.

- Johnson got the Blue Hose back to within a run with a solo shot in the fifth.

- Lath Freeman tied the contest at 2-2 with an RBI groundout in the sixth.

-The Bears regained the edge with a pair in the bottom of the sixth.

Acrobatic - Strong Showing

The Presbyterian College acrobatics & tumbling team hosted the first meet in program history in front of a capacity crowd on Sunday afternoon at the Templeton Center. The Blue Hose fell to third-ranked Quinnipiac 268.300 to 252.045.

FINAL SCORE: #3 Quinnipiac 268.300 – Presbyterian 252.045

LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (0-1) | #3 Quinnipiac (1-0)

HOW IT HAPPENED

- The Blue Hose opened the meet with a 35.25 in the Compulsory Event, led by a 9.55 in the Toss Heat.

- In the Acro Event, Presbyterian registered a total of 26.90. The 5-Element Heat team of Andey Reynolds, Morgan Todd, Jaden Haley, Shayla Snow and Elly Boshers topped PC’s three Acro heats with a 9.50.

- PC scored 27.05 in the Pyramid Event to head into halftime with an 89.20.

- Coming out of halftime, Presbyterian tallied a 26.35 in the Toss Event, led by a 9.00 in the Open Heat.

- Presbyterian totaled a 51.725 in the Tumbling Event, led by Todd’s 9.500 in the Open Pass.

- The Blue Hose ended the afternoon by tallying an 84.77 in the Team Event to a standing ovation.

NOTABLES

- PC bested Quinnipiac in the Compulsory Pyramid Heat, 9.05 to 8.75.

- The Blue Hose tallied a 9.65 in the Pyramid Synchronized Heat, their highest score in any one heat for the afternoon.

- Presbyterian claimed victory in a pair of heats in the Tumbling Event, with the Quad Pass team of Emma Bragg, Diana Santopietro, Haley and Ciera Carter registering an 8.400, and Todd posting a 9.500 in the Open Pass.

Baseball - Walk-Off Win

Spartanburg – The Presbyterian College baseball team used a walk-off RBI single from senior Graham Mitchell to propel the Blue Hose to a 7-6 victory in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Russell C. King Field in Spartanburg. Hunter Grover had two hits including a grand slam in the fifth inning. Senior Zacchaeus Rasberry had two hits including a double and a pair of stolen bases.

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 7, Manhattan 6 (10 Innings)

LOCATION: Russell C. King Field (Spartanburg, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (2-5) | Manhattan (1-5)

WP: Austin Paradis (1-1) | LP: Teddy Sabato (0-1)

NOTABLES

- Hunter Grover and Zacchaeus Rasberry paced the Blue Hose with a pair of hits apiece including a double from Rasberry and a grand slam from Grover.

- It was Grover's first career long ball on Sunday for the Blue Hose.

- Jake Rice had six strikeouts on the day including five in a row at one point. He finished just one short of his career-high seven set last March against Radford.

- Hunter Grover became the first Blue Hose to hit a slam since April 6, 2019, when Andrew Livingston hit one against UNC Asheville.

- Junior Austin Paradis earned the win for PC tossing 3.0 scoreless innings of relief as he did not allow a baserunner and struck out two to get the win.

- The three innings from Paradis matched the longest outing of his career.

- Presbyterian's five-run fifth was the first time PC had scored 5+ runs in an inning since May 14, 2019, when the Blue Hose plated nine against Georgia State.

- Rasberry added two steals on the afternoon to give him seven on the year. He also had the fifth multi steal game of his PC career.

- It was the first Blue Hose walk-off hit since Nick Guimbarda won it for PC last March against Wofford.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- In the fifth, Manhattan broke the tie with a pair of runs to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Jaspers took advantage of a wild pitch before adding an RBI single to take the two-run advantage.

- The Blue Hose answered following three walks to load the bases, Hunter Grover connected on a grand slam to give PC the 4-2 lead.

- PC added a pair of runs off of a bases-loaded walk and a sac fly to cap off a six-run fifth and take a 6-2 lead after five.

- Manhattan evened the game at six in the seventh inning with four runs as the last two were scored on a two-run and RBI single respectively.

- Austin Paradis kept the Jaspers off the bases over the final three innings setting the stage for the bottom of the 10th.

- Rasberry picked up a one-out single and after stealing second, Mitchell lined a single thru the right side to score Rasberry and give PC the 7-6 walk-off win.

Men’s Basketball - Graham Leads

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – UNC Asheville used a 26-11 run over a 10-minute stretch to erase a 10-point halftime deficit en route to a 75-64 victory on Saturday afternoon at Kimmel Arena in Asheville, N.C… Zeb Graham led the Blue Hose with 18 points, while Cory Hightower had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the contest. DeVon Baker led the Bulldogs with 24 points.

Scoring the game

The Blue Hose raced out to an 11-0 lead with Zeb Graham scoring seven of those points to give PC the early edge. The Bulldogs fought back to cut it to a four-point game at 11-7 with a 7-0 run of their own over the next two minutes. PC used a quick 7-2 burst to jump back to a nine-point lead, 18-9 with 12 minutes to play in the first half. Asheville cut the Blue Hose lead to six at 24-18 with 6:29 to play in the opening half. After a quick 6-0 spurt from PC to push it back out to a 12-point lead the Bulldogs answered with five in a row to cut it to 30-23 with 2:10 to play in the first half. PC closed scoring five of the final seven points to take a 10-point lead to the intermission at 35-25.

PC got an early three-point play from Sean Jenkins to take a 13-point lead before a 9-5 burst from the hosts cut the Blue Hose lead to nine, 43-34. Over the next seven minutes, Asheville used a 17-6 run to regain the lead at 51-49 with 9:12 to play in the game. The Bulldogs continued to force the issue in the second half after a quick basket from Cory Hightower evened it at 51, the hosts used a 15-2 run over the next five minutes to take a 66-53 lead with 4:33 to play in the second half. Presbyterian cut it to single digits at nine, 66-57 with 3:39 to play but wouldn’t get any closer as Asheville used an 8-3 spurt en route to a 75-64 victory over the Blue Hose.

Players of the Game

Zeb Graham led the Blue Hose with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor. Cory Hightower picked up his third double-double of the season as he pulled down 17 points and 12 rebounds. DeVon Baker led the Bulldogs with 24 points, while LJ Thorpe paced Asheville with seven rebounds.

Stats of the Game

PC held the Bulldogs to 33.3% from the floor in the opening 20 minutes while shooting 51.9% from the floor with the Blue Hose holding a 10-point lead at the break. For the game PC shot 53.2% after hitting 11-of-20 from the field in the second half (55.0%). UNC Asheville shot 55.2% in the second 20 minutes for 46% in the game. Rebounds were tight with Presbyterian holding a 33-30 edge, with turnovers in favor of the Blue Hose 18-7. The Bulldogs connected on 26 free throws and three from beyond the arc, while the Blue Hose made 12 from the charity stripe and two threes. UNC Asheville had 24 points off turnovers compared to just two for the Blue Hose.

For the Record

PC drops to 9-20 overall and 6-10 in the Big South, while UNC Asheville improves to 13-14 overall and 7-9 in league play.

Notables

Cory Hightower picked up his second double-double in Big South play and his third overall of the year with his 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Saturday’s game marked the fourth consecutive contest that PC shot at least 50% from the floor for the game.

Men’s Wrestling - Senior Day

The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team dropped a senior day matchup to VMI by the score of 34-10 on Saturday night at the Templeton Center. Prior to the match, the Blue Hose honored senior Imani Heslop.

Final Score: VMI 34, Presbyterian 10

Records: Presbyterian (1-9, 0-6 SoCon) | VMI (6-12, 3-3 SoCon)

Location: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

NOTABLES

- Jacob Brasseur opened the match with a dominating 17-5 major decision to get the Blue Hose out to the early lead.

- In the 157-pound bracket, Zachary Phillips picked up a tight 3-2 decision in overtime for his sixth win in eight matches on the season.

- Austin Stith picked up his team-high 12th win of the year with 3-2 decision.

Prior to the match, senior Imani Heslop was honored for senior night.

VMI 34, Presbyterian 10

125 – Jacob Brasseur (PC) def. John McGarry (VMI) MD 17-5

133 – Cliff Conway (VMI) def. Khalid Brinkley (PC) Dec. 5-3

141 – Noah Roulo (VMI) def. Justin Nobles (PC) Fall 2:13

149 – Seth Fillers (VMI) def. Bryton Goering (PC) MD 15-7

157 – Zachary Phillips (PC) def. Will Lawrence (VMI) TB-1 3-2

165 – Jon Hoover (VMI) def. Parker Corwin (PC) Dec. 3-1

174 – Neal Richards (VMI) wins by forfeit

184 – Austin Stith (PC) def. Max Gallahan (VMI) Dec. 3-2

197 – Zach Brown (VMI) wins by forfeit

285 – Chris Beck (VMI) def. Imani Heslop (PC) Fall 3:34

Up Next

Presbyterian prepares for the SoCon tournament on Sunday March 8 hosted by Appalachian State.

Women’s Tennis - Taylor a Winner

STATESBORO, GA. – Senior Beth Taylor earned a straight set win on Saturday afternoon as the Presbyterian College women's tennis team suffered a 6-1 defeat against Georgia Southern at Wallis Tennis Center.

FINAL SCORE: Georgia Southern 6, Presbyterian 1

LOCATION: Wallis Tennis Center (Statesboro, Ga.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (0-6) | Georgia Southern (5-2)

COACH ROBERTS ON THE MATCH

"The team made some progress today so we just have to keep building on it," commented head coach Joel Roberts. "We are looking forward to a great week of prep for Chattanooga at home on Saturday."

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Georgia Southern picked up a win at No. 1 doubles by the score of 6-3 before earning the doubles point with a 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles. The Eagles also earned a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles.

- The hosts picked up a straight set win at No. 2 singles to take a 2-0 lead, before a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles to push the lead to 3-0. GSU earned the win over the Blue Hose at No. 5 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win.

- PC earned a straight set win from Beth Taylor at No. 3 singles by the score of 6-1, 6-2 to make the match 4-1. Georgia Southern picked up wins at No. 4 and No. 6 singles to earn the 6-1 win on Saturday afternoon. NOTABLES

- Taylor picked up a straight set victory at No. 3 singles on Saturday for her first singles win of the season.

SINGLES COMPETITION

1. Boixader, Paula (GS) def. LEEMAN, Jessica (PC) 6-2, 6-2

2. Meier, Nadja (GS) def. LACEY, Beth (PC) 6-3, 6-1

3. TAYLOR, Beth (PC) def. de Winter, Arianne (GS) 6-1, 6-2

4. van Diemen,Charlotte (GS) def. JAMAL, Zeba (PC) 6-4, 6-4

5. Hijos, Paula (GS) def. ROWLEY, Ella (PC) 6-2, 6-1

6. Goines, Elizabeth (GS) def. THOMPSON, Katie (PC) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

DOUBLES COMPETITION

1. Boixader, Paula/de Winter, Arianne (GS) def. LEEMAN, Jessica/TAYLOR, Beth (PC) 6-3

2. Daniel, Hannah/Meier, Nadja (GS) def. THOMPSON, Katie/LACEY, Beth (PC) 6-4

Hijos, Paula/van Diemen,Charlotte (GS) def. JAMAL, Zeba/ROWLEY, Ella (PC) 6-2

Baseball - Gives Up 10-Run 7th

Spartanburg – The Presbyterian College baseball team was unable to overcome a 10-run seventh from Monmouth as the Hawks picked up a 15-2 victory on Saturday afternoon at Harley Park in Spartanburg. Freshman Kyle Merkle led the offense with a pair of base hits in the defeat. Reagan Fowler matched his season-high with six strikeouts over 5.0 innings in the contest.

FINAL SCORE: Monmouth 15, Presbyterian 2

LOCATION: Harley Park (Spartanburg, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (1-5) | Monmouth (4-3)

WP: Rob Hensey (2-0) | LP: Reagan Fowler (0-1)

NOTABLES

- Freshman Kyle Merkle led the offense with a pair of base hits for his first career multi-hit contest. Merkle is leading the offense with a .364 average (4-for-11) during the Blue Hose last three contests.

- Freshman Landon Shaw extended his hit streak to six games with his fifth-inning base knock.

- Shaw also swiped his first career bag of the season on Saturday.

- Reagan Fowler tied his season-high with six strikeouts over five innings. He had six punchouts in six innings last Saturday against Eastern Kentucky.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- The Blue Hose got on the board first with an RBI single off the bat of Rasberry to take the early 1-0 lead.

- Monmouth pushed three across in its half of the fourth with a two-run single and RBI double to take a 3-1 lead after four innings.

- The Hawks connected on a two-run double in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-1 after five frames.

- PC picked up a run in the seventh on an RBI groundout from Marcelli to make it 5-2 Hawks

Monmouth plated 10 runs to take a 15-2 lead after seven innings en route to the win on Saturday afternoon.

Men’s Tennis - Falls at #15 South Carolina

COLUMBIA – The Presbyterian College men’s tennis team fell 7-0 on the road at 15th-ranked South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia.

FINAL SCORE: #15 South Carolina 7, Presbyterian 0

LOCATION: Carolina Tennis Center (Columbia, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (3-7) | #15 South Carolina (7-3)

HOW IT HAPPENED

- The Gamecocks claimed the doubles point, taking victories at the No. 1 and No. 3 positions to take a 1-0 lead.

- South Carolina carried its momentum into singles action, clinching the match victory with wins at No. 4, No. 2 and No. 1.

- The hosts took the remaining singles matches as well to finish out the contest.

FULL RESULTS

Singles

1. #36 Daniel Rodrigues (SC) def. Max Benson (PC) 6-1, 6-1

2. #38 Raphael Lambling (SC) def. Oscar Alvarez (PC) 6-3, 6-0

3. #115 Connor Thomson (SC) def. Teo Cariov (PC) 6-4, 6-1

4. Phillip Jordan (SC) def. Jonathan Bedard (PC) 6-1, 6-2

5. Thomas Brown (SC) def. Alberto Conde (PC) 6-2, 6-2

6. Beau Pelletier (SC) def. Nicholas McKinney (PC) 6-1, 6-0

Order of finish: 4, 2, 1, 5, 3, 6

Doubles

1. Connor Thomson/Phillip Jordan (SC) def. Oscar Alvarez/Jonathan Bedard (PC) 6-1

2. #37 Raphael Lambling/Daniel Rodrigues (SC) vs Max Benson/Jaime Castillo-Lopez (PC) 5-4, unfinished

3. Paul Jubb/Beau Pelletier (SC) def. Alberto Conde/Nicholas McKinney (PC) 6-3

Order of finish: 1, 3

Women’s Wrestling - Lopez & Norris

Freemont, Neb. – Cassandra Lopez and Morgan Norris both earned individual titles for their respective weight classes to lead the Presbyterian College women's wrestling team on Saturday at the Lady Warrior Open in Freemont, Nebraska.

NOTABLES

- Cassandra Lopez began Saturday with a 3:37 pinfall victory before adding a 1:03 pinfall win in her semifinal match.

- Lopez earned the individual title with an 11-0 technical fall victory in the championship match of the 109-pound bracket.

- In the 143-pound bracket, Morgan Norris opened the day with a 12-0 technical fall victory before following that up with a 10-0 technical fall victory to advance to the title match.

- In the title match, Norris earned a 4:03 pinfall victory to pick up the individual title in the 143-pound bracket.

- Isabella Badon, Lillian Humphries, and Madajah Trapier each earned fourth-place finishes in their respective brackets.

- Jaslynn Gallegos finished fifth in the 116-pound bracket.

RESULTS

109 – Cassandra Lopez 1st Place

Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Emma Cochran (Grand View University) Fall 3:37

Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Alessia Cokeley (Ottawa) Fall 1:03

Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Chloe Krebsbach (Grand View University) TF 11-0

116 – Jaslynn Gallegos 5th Place

Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) def. Aleena Gomez (Colorado Mesa) TF 13-2

Estrella Dorado Marin (Betterman Wrestling Club) def Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) Forfeit

123 – Isabella Badon 4th Place

Victoria Norris (Ottawa) def. Isabella Badon (PC) Dec. 10-3

Isabella Badon (PC) def. Lauren Lopez (Saint Mary) Fall 1:41

Paola Ramirez-Perez (Colorado Mesa-Unatt.) def. Isabella Badon (PC) Fall 0:22

130 – Lillian Humphries 4th Place

Cindy Zepeda (Colorado Mesa) def. Lillian Humphries (PC) TF 12-2

Lillian Humphries (PC) def. Mattea Potter (Univ. of Saint Mary) Fall 2:37

Ja'Mae Barnes (Colorado Mesa) def. Lillian Humphries (PC) Fall 0:57

Isabella Gonzalez (Grand View Univ.) def. Lillian Humphries (PC) Fall 0:47

136 – Hannah McElroy

Jolynn Harris (Colorado Mesa-Unatt.) def. Hannah McElroy (PC) Fall 2:11

Allyssa Bettencourt (Univ. of Saint Mary) def. Hannah McElroy (PC) Fall 1:33

143 – Morgan Norris 1st Place

Morgan Norris (PC) def. Karyn Larkin (Univ. of Saint Mary) TF 12-0

Morgan Norris (PC) def. Berlin Van Ness TF 10-0

Morgan Norris (PC) def. Kaylee Lacy (Colorado Mesa) Fall 4:03

155 – Madajah Trapier 4th Place

Mahea Lewis (Midland) def. Madajah Trapier (PC) Fall 2:37

Madajah Trapier (PC) def. Megan Dougherty (Univ. of Saint Mary) TF 10-0

Mahea Lewis (Midland) def. Madajah Trapier (PC) TF 10-0

155 – Airam Trevino

Megan Dougherty (Univ. of Saint Mary) def. Airam Trevino (PC) Fall 3:38

Airam Trevino (PC) def. Kira Gilliland (Colorado Mesa) Dec. 5-0

Mahea Lewis (Midland) def. Airam Trevino (PC) Fall 1:02

Up Next: The Blue Hose are next in competition at the Women's National Collegiate Championship on March 6-7 in Adrian, Michigan.

Softball - Comeback Win

MACON, Ga. – Trailing 2-0, the Presbyterian College softball team plated four two-out runs in the top of the sixth inning to come from behind and topple Bryant 5-3 on Saturday at the Black & Orange Challenge. The victory was PC’s season-high fourth in a row.

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 5, Bryant 3

LOCATION: Sikes Field (Macon, Ga.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (8-3) | Bryant (0-6)

WP: Jenna Greene (7-0) | LP: Gabrielle Ermish (0-3)

NOTABLES

- Lath Freeman tied her career highs with two hits and a pair of RBIs to lead the PC offense.

- In the first start of her collegiate career, Rebecca Clark notched the first two hits and first RBI of her collegiate career.

- Macy Hyatt and Katelyn Petty drove in a run apiece for Presbyterian, with Petty collecting her first RBI as a Blue Hose.

- Jenna Greene improved to 7-0 in the circle, tossing her seventh straight complete game. The righty held the Bulldogs to just two hits and struck out eight over seven innings. She did not allow a hit until the fourth inning.

- Presbyterian is 7-0 with Greene as the team’s starting pitcher this season.

- With a fourth-inning walk, Kiley Kross extended her on-base streak to 12 in a row, dating back to the end of the 2019 season. She is the only Blue Hose to have reached safely in all 11 games this season.

- Layna Johnson drew a career-high three walks, tying Kross for the most by a Blue Hose in a game in 2020.

- Saturday marked the first game this season that PC has come back and won after trailing through five innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Neither team recorded a hit until the bottom of the fourth. After a leadoff walk, Bryant’s Aleix Hudson homered to give the Bulldogs the game’s first hit and a 2-0 lead.

- With the bases empty and two outs in the top of the sixth, PC’s rally began with a walk issued to Johnson. The next batter, Courtney White, was hit by a pitch to put two runners aboard.

- Freeman, Hyatt, Petty and Clark proceeded to post four consecutive run-scoring singles to put the Blue Hose on top, 4-2.

- Bryant manufactured a run in the bottom of the frame to cut the margin to one.

- Freeman came up with another two-out RBI in the seventh, bringing home Hunter Meadows with another RBI single.

Softball - Three Home Runs

MACON, Ga. – The Presbyterian College softball team hit a trio of home runs to back a complete game effort from freshman Jenna Greene and knocked off Akron 3-1 on Friday night in its opening game at the Black & Orange Challenge.

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 3, Akron 1

LOCATION: Sikes Field (Macon, Ga.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (7-3) | Akron (4-8)

WP: Jenna Greene (6-0) | LP: Adrian Smith (2-5)

NOTABLES

- Greene tossed her sixth consecutive complete game for PC, limiting the Zips to three hits while fanning 12. Her 12 strikeouts tied for the second-most in a single-game in the school’s DI era. The freshman recorded a single-game record 18 in her most recent start prior to Friday, on Feb. 16 against Butler.

- Presbyterian is now 6-0 this season with Greene as the team's starting pitcher.

- The 12 strikeouts also tied for the second-most the Blue Hose have had as a staff in a single-game in the DI era.

- All three of Presbyterian’s hits were home runs, with Kiley Kross, Layna Johnson and Lath Freeman all going deep. The three homers were one shy of the team’s single-game DI record of four, which has been done three times, most recently against Albany on Feb. 27, 2016.

- Kross extended her on-base streak to 11 in a row, dating back to the end of the 2019 season. She is the only Blue Hose to have reached safely in all 10 games this season.

- Freeman’s long ball was the first of her collegiate career.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Kross launched her third home run of the year, a solo shot, in the top of the first to give PC the early edge.

- The Zips answered with a long ball of their own in the bottom of the frame to even the score at 1-1.

- Following Akron’s home run, Greene struck out the next seven batters she faced. She ran into trouble in the fourth, but ended the threat with a strikeout to leave two runners on base.

- The game remained even until the fifth, when Johnson led off with her second home run of the season. Freeman followed with her solo shot in the sixth inning.

- The Zips put two on in the bottom of the sixth, but again Greene turned them away.

Men’s Tennis - Tops Mountaineers in Thriller

NEWBERRY – The doubles duo of Max Benson and Teo Cariov rallied from a break down to win their match at No. 2, clinching the doubles point and sealing a 4-3 come-from-behind win for the Presbyterian College men’s tennis team over Appalachian State at the Oakland Tennis Center in Newberry on Friday.

The match was moved to Newberry due to wet conditions at the Templeton Tennis Courts in Clinton.

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 4, Appalachian State 3

LOCATION: Oakland Tennis Center (Newberry, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (3-6) | Appalachian State (1-6)

COACH RINCON ON THE MATCH

“Today was a total team effort,” said head coach Eduardo Rincon. “We have been on the other side of these matches four times this year, and it feels great to finally get over the hump. I’m very happy for the team, as they have been working really hard.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Prior to the match, the two squads agreed to play singles before doubles.

- Presbyterian jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in singles play, as Benson and Jonathan Bedard collected straight-set victories at the No. 1 and No. 6 positions, respectively.

- The Mountaineers took the next three matches to finish, getting a straight-set win at No. 3 and three-set victories at the No. 2 and No. 5 positions.

- Cariov won in three sets at No. 4 for PC to keep the Blue Hose alive and send the match to a best-of-three doubles to break the 3-3 deadlock.

- App State picked up a win at No. 1, but Alberto Conde/Nicholas McKinney won 6-4 at No. 3, forcing the contest to come down to the final match of the day at No. 2 doubles.

- Benson and Cariov trailed early, but rallied to win 6-4 at No. 2 to give the Blue Hose the doubles point and the match victory.

FULL RESULTS

Singles

1. Max Benson (PC) def. Aleksandar Petrovic (APP) 6-3, 6-3

2. Milo Bargeron (APP) def. Daniel Stenger (PC) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

3. Matvey Radionov (APP) def. Oscar Alvarez (PC) 6-3, 6-4

4. Teo Cariov (PC) def. Alex Pavkovich (APP) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

5. Zion Heaven (APP) def. Jaime Castillo-Lopez (PC) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6

6. Jonathan Bedard (PC) def. Alessio Azzalini (APP) 6-2, 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 6, 3, 2, 5, 4

Doubles

1. Milo Bargeron/Alex Pavkovich (APP) def. Oscar Alvarez/Daniel Stenger (PC) 6-4

2. Max Benson/Teo Cariov (PC) def. Zion Heaven/Aleksandar Petrovic (APP) 6-4

3. Alberto Conde/Nicholas McKinney (PC) def. Matvey Radionov/Campbell Stone (APP) 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 3, 2

NOTABLES

- After dropping the doubles point in its first four matches of the season, Presbyterian has claimed the doubles point in each of its last five contests.

- Max Benson went 2-0 on the day, the fourth time he’s won both singles and doubles this season, with all four of those coming in the team’s last five contests. Benson has won seven consecutive doubles matches.

- Teo Cariov also won both of his matches on Friday, marking the first time in his collegiate career he has accomplished that feat. The freshman is on a personal three-match doubles winning streak.

- Nicholas McKinney moved to 7-0 in doubles this season after winning at No. 3 with Alberto Conde. McKinney is unbeaten (9-0) in all competition in 2020.

Baseball - Miles Solid as Starter

Spartanburg – The Presbyterian college baseball used early offense and a solid start from senior Eric Miles to pick up a 6-3 victory over Brown on Friday afternoon at Harley Park in Spartanburg, S.C.. Miles had six strikeouts over six innings allowing one earned run as he moved into a tie for first in the PC D1 record book with 21 career victories.

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 6, Brown 2

LOCATION: Harley Park (Spartanburg, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (1-4) | Brown (0-1)

WP: Eric Miles (1-0) | LP: Garett Delano (0-1) | Save: Kyle Benson (1)

NOTABLES

- With his six strikeouts, senior Eric Miles moved into fifth place in the Blue Hose D1 record book for strikeouts with 185 punchouts. He passed Hayden Deal on Friday who had 182 strikeouts in his career at PC which spanned from 2014-17.

- Eric Miles moved into a tie for first in the PC D1 record book with his 21st career win with his 6.0 innings of work.

- Landon Shaw, with his first-inning single, now has a hit in all five Presbyterian games on the season.

- With his two stolen bases, senior Zacchaeus Rasberry moved into sole possession of third place in the Blue Hose D1 record book for stolen bases with 28 bases swiped.

- Jimmy Marcelli led the Presbyterian offense with a pair of hits in the contest.

- David Sweat, Shaw and Rasberry have now reached safely in all five Blue Hose games during the 2020 campaign.

- Kyle Benson tossed three innings of relief to earn his first career save as a member of the Blue Hose.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- PC opened the scoring in the first inning with a Kyle Merkle RBI single up the middle to get Presbyterian on the board.

- Landon Shaw quickly followed up with an RBI base hit of his own to give the Blue Hose the 2-0 lead after one.

- The Bears got on the board in the second with an RBI groundout to cut the PC lead in half, 2-1.

- The Blue Hose added a pair in the second with a Rasberry RBI double and a double steal by Rasberry and David Sweat pushing the lead to 4-1 after two.

- In the sixth, Brown added an RBI single to cut the Blue Hose lead to 4-2 thru 5.5 innings.

- Jimmy Marcelli added a two-run single in the eighth to extend the lead to 6-2 and lead the Blue Hose to the victory on Friday.

Softball - Greene Pitcher of Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College freshman Jenna Greene has been named the Big South Softball Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week, the conference office announced.

Greene tossed complete games and earned the victory in all three of her starts for the Blue Hose over the weekend at THE Spring Games in Madeira Beach, Fla. The righty yielded just one earned run across 26.0 innings for the week, lowering her season ERA to 0.36, while piling up 29 strikeouts. Of her 29 strikeouts, 18 of them came in a 12-inning win over Butler on Sunday. Both the 18 strikeouts and 12.0 innings pitched established new PC DI era single-game records.

The freshman opened her weekend with back-to-back shutouts against Georgia State and Mercer. On Friday against GSU, she carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Prior to allowing a seventh-inning run to Butler on Sunday, Greene had not given up a run in her last 21.0 innings.

Through the first two weeks of the 2020 season, Greene leads the Big South in wins (5), complete games (5), shutouts (3), strikeouts (49), and innings pitched (39.0), while her .121 opponents’ batting average ranks second. Greene’s three shutouts are also tied for the national lead, while her five wins are tied for fourth nationally. The freshman also ranks among the top-20 in the country in strikeouts (49, 12th) and ERA (0.36, 19th).

Lacrosse - Marshall, Edmisten Big South honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College junior attacker Sarah Marshall(Atlanta, Ga.) has been named the Big South Women's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week, while freshman teammate Abby Edmisten (Milton, Ga.) is the Defensive Player of the Week for matches played between Feb. 10-16.

Marshall recorded a hat trick, capped off by an overtime game-winning goal, in Presbyterian's 10-9 home victory over Akron last Friday. In addition to the three-goal effort, the junior added an assist and two draw controls to lead the Blue Hose attack. Marshall leads the team with 10 goals on the year and extended her goal streak (13 games) and point streak (18 games), dating back to last season.

Edmisten anchored the Presbyterian midfield with five ground balls and three caused turnovers in the 10-9 overtime win over Akron on Friday. The freshman and the Blue Hose defense held the Zips scoreless for the final 10 minutes of regulation to help force overtime. Edmisten has at least one goal in all three games this season and currently leads the team in draw controls (10) and caused turnovers (7). She was named the Big South's Freshman of the Week last week.

The Blue Hose last won Defensive Player of the Week honors on February 14, 2017 (Maura Talvacchia). Additionally, Claire Frase (Offensive) and Cady Roberts (Freshman) were the last duo to earn players of the week honors at the same time (February 16, 2016).

Women’s Basketball - Carter 25 Points

Tionna Carter led all scorers with a collegiate-best 24 points as the Presbyterian College women's basketball team pulled away in the second half to defeat Gardner-Webb, 64-49, on Tuesday night at the Templeton Center, Jade Compton added a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds for PC. Carley Plentovich scored 11 points to lead the Runnin' Bulldogs.

Final Score: Presbyterian – 64 Gardner-Webb - 49

Location: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (10-15, 6-10 Big South) GWU (14-11, 9-7 Big South)

Scoring The Game

Alessia Capley gave PC its first lead of the game, 6-4, with a layup at 4:54 in the first. Gardner-Webb then rattled off eight unanswered points to take a 12-6 lead following a layup from Jhessyka Williams at 2:17. A successful and-one opportunity from Trinity Johnson saw PC trailing by just three, 12-9, after ten minutes.

After a cold start from both teams in the second quarter, Carter jump-started the PC offense with seven consecutive points to keep the visitor's lead at just four, 20-16, with 3:02 remaining. Back-to-back threes from Kacie Hall and Compton tied the game at 22-22, before a layup from Compton gave PC the lead again, 24-22, at 1:26. Savannah Plentovich then cut into the lead with a free throw in the final minute to reach a 24-23 halftime score.

The Blue Hose opened the third on a 9-0 run to take a 33-23 lead following a layup from Johnson at 6:38. Carter sank back-to-back layups and Hall added another three during the run. Gardner-Webb snapped a four-minute scoring drought and used a 7-2 run that was capped by Carley Plentovich's only three of the game, at 3:33, to make it a five-point margin, 35-30. Johnson and Carter combined with multiple baskets to hold the visitor's at bay headed into the fourth, 42-34.

Presbyterian pulled away in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 18 points on multiple occasions. Carter added nine points and Johnson added eight, as the Blue Hose completed the season sweep of Gardner-Webb, 64-49.

Player of the Game

Tionna Carter scored a collegiate-best 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and was 6-of-8 from the free throw line. She nearly recorded her second double-double as the freshman pulled down nine boards.

Stats of the Game

Gardner-Webb shot just 16.7% from three (4-24) while PC shot slightly better at 23.5% (4-17). The Blue Hose dominated the boards, 40-28, and points in the paint, 38-20.

Baseball - Merkle’s two homeruns

COLUMBIA – South Carolina used early offense to lead to a 14-3 victory at Founders Park. Kyle Merkle connected on his second home run of the season for the Blue Hose in the fifth inning.

FINAL SCORE: South Carolina 14, Presbyterian 3

LOCATION: Founders Park (Columbia, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (0-4) | South Carolina (4-0)

WP: Thomas Farr (1-0) | LP: Grayson Stoneking (0-2)

NOTABLES

- Graham Mitchell led five Blue Hose on Wednesday with a pair of hits in the contest.

- Freshman Landon Shaw extended his hit streak to four consecutive games with his sixth-inning single.

- Shaw, David Sweat, Zacchaeus Rasberry and Kyle Decker each have reached base safely in all four games in 2020 for PC.

- Freshman Kyle Merkle connected on his second home run in as many games with a two-run shot in the fifth inning.

- Darien Rorabeck had a pair of strikeouts over three innings in his Blue Hose debut.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- South Carolina opened the scoring in the first with a pair of runs via an RBI groundout and a two-out RBI single to take the early 2-0 lead after one inning.

- The hosts added four runs in the second and three in the third to push the lead out to 9-0 as we moved to the fourth.

- PC got on the board in the fifth with a two-run home run from Merkle to cut the S.C. lead to 9-2.

- The Gamecocks answered the next half inning with four runs to push it to a 13-2 lead.

- Presbyterian added a run in the sixth off of a Landon Shaw RBI single.

- South Carolina added a run in the seventh to lead to the 14-3 victory.

Men’s Basketball - Panthers Get Hot

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Panthers shot almost 70% in the second half and used the hot shooting to earn an 82-70 league victory over the Presbyterian College men's basketball team inside the Millis Center. Ben Drake led the Blue Hose with 15 points and six rebounds.

Scoring The Game

The Blue Hose got out to an early 9-4 lead as PC connected on three of its first five shots to get the early lead. The hosts responded with a 10-4 run over the next four minutes to take a 14-13 lead with 11:38 to play in the first half. PC regained the lead courtesy of a quick 7-3 burst over 1:46 to give the Blue Hose a 20-16 lead with 9:52 to play in the half. High Point answered with a 10-2 spurt that gave them its biggest lead of the first half at 26-22 with 6:31 to play. Drake c apped a 7-2 run with a three at the 4:50 mark to give the Blue Hose a 29-28 lead. After a quick three from the Panthers, PC closed the half scoring nine of the final 10 points in the game to take a six-point lead, 38-32 to the intermission.

High Point came out quickly with nine unanswered to take a 41-38 lead just two minutes into the second half. PC responded with a 9-4 run to take a 47-44 advantage following a Sean Jenkins layup with 14:32 to play in the second half. High Point connected on a pair of threes to regain the three-point lead at 50-47 before a Ben Drake three-point play knotted the game up at 50. The hosts used a 7-2 burst to take a 57-52 lead with 10:44 to play in the second half. The Blue Hose cut the Panthers lead to three, 60-57 with 9:35 to play before a 7-3 run from High Point pushed the lead back out to seven with 6:48 to go. Jenkins connected on a quick three to cut the lead down to four, 67-63 before scoring six of the next eight-point to push the lead back out to eight, 73-65 with 2:48 to play. The hosts closed the game on a 9-5 run to pick up the 82-70 victory on Thursday.

Players of the Game

Ben Drake led the Blue Hose with 15 points as he connected on six-of-eight field goals. Michael Isler, Sean Jenkins, and Kody Shubert each added 10 points. Drake had a team-high six rebounds, while Zeb Graham and Shubert had four assists apiece. High Point was led by Eric Coleman Jr who had 30 points. Rob Peterson III had a team-high seven rebounds.

Stats of the Game

Both teams shot very well in the opening half, with PC shooting 56%, compared to 50% for the Panthers. PC and HPU hit four threes apiece in the first 20 minutes. For the game, High Point shot 56.8% after hitting 12-of-18 from the field in the second half (66.7%). PC shot 11-of-25 from the floor in the second half for 50% for the game. Presbyterian led the rebounding battle with a 28-26 edge, with turnovers in favor of the Blue Hose 15-11. High Point connected on 23 free throws and nine threes, while the Blue Hose made 13 free throws and seven three-pointers. PC led points in the paint by eight, 34-26. High Point led the assists 16-14.

For the Record: PC falls to 9-19 overall and 6-9 in the Big South, while High Point moves to 9-19, 6-9.

Notables: PC shot at least 50% from the floor for the ninth time on the year.

Lacrosse - Madison Berg 4 points

The VCU women's lacrosse team pulled away with eight unanswered goals in the second half to defeat Presbyterian College, 23-10, on Sunday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Madison Berg led the Blue Hose with four points, three goals and an assist, while Jessica Del Rossi had a game-high seven goals for the Rams.

Final Score: Presbyterian 10 - VCU 23

Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: PC (2-2), VCU (22)

Scoring the Game

It was a high scoring a quick paced first half. VCU struck first with a goal from Del Rossi in the opening minute to take a 1-0 lead. Kara DiClemente answered with a goal on the other end for PC at 28:20 to tie the game at 1-1. The Rams then rattled off four goals in the next two minutes to take a 5-1 lead following a strike from Keriann McTavish at 26:44. The teams traded goals headed into the half where the visitors led 15-8. Sarah Marshall, Kelly Hyman and Berg each scored twice for PC, while Alyssa Cooke tallied one goal.

VCU pulled away in the second half with eight unanswered goals and led 23-8 following a goal from Lauren Marosi at 7:49. DiClemente and Berg added goals before the final horn to reach the final score of 23-10.

By the Numbers

- VCU led in shots on goal, 32-22, and draw controls, 24-11.

- Presbyterian gathered more ground balls, 15-9.

- The Rams converted 5-of-8 free position attempts compared to just 1-of-5 for PC.

Notables

- Sarah Marshall extended her goal streak (14 games) and point streak (19 games).

- Madison Berg extended her goal streak (seven games).

- Junior Kara DiClemente has 10 goals on the year after entering the season with four career goals.

Sophomore Alyssa Cooke has scored a collegiate-best four goals this season.

Golf - McCollum Has Collegiate-Best Finish

HILTON HEAD ISLAND – Presbyterian College freshman Jimmy McCollum carded a 76 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 11th place, the best finish of his collegiate career, at the Wexford Intercollegiate. The Blue Hose finished 13th in the team standings after posting a team score of 908. The two-day, 54-hole event was hosted by Francis Marion on the par-72, 6913-yard Arnold Palmer Signature Course at Wexford Plantation on Hilton Head Island.

Augusta retained its 36-hole advantage to win the team title with a total of 878. The Davidson duo of Brian Garrett and Alex Ross shared medalist honors, carding two-under par totals of 214 over the two-day event.

Notables

- McCollum tied for the team lead with three birdies on his way to posting a 76. His 221 total (73, 72, 76) led the Blue Hose for the tournament, the second time the freshman has paced PC this season. He finished just one stroke outside of the top-10.

- Fellow freshman Thomas Hollingsworth carded a 77 to finish tied for 26th at 225 (75, 73, 77).

- Charlie Tate holed three birdies on his way to an 84. In his season debut, the sophomore led Presbyterian with 11 birdies for the tournament. He tied for 66th at 234 (81, 69, 84).

- AJ Nolin shaved three strokes off of his second round score and tied with McCollum for PC’s lowest score of the day with a 76. His 237 total (82, 79, 76) tied him for 72nd.

- Nat Simkins registered an 87 to finish 79th at 239 (76, 76, 87).

Up Next

The Blue Hose return to action from March 9-10 as they take part in the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Invitational hosted by USC Aiken at Palmetto GC in Aiken.