Presbyterian College apologizes for racism

Presbyterian College has issued an apology (on Aug. 6) for its role in “promoting and propagating systemic racism and privilege in suppressing people of color, especially for Black students and many others.”

It comes in the form of a document, “Important Actions and Next Steps: Moving Forward Together,” posted on the Presbyterian College website. It is signed by President Bob Staton, PC Class of 1968. The Board of Trustees has endorsed the statement, by an unanimous vote. It is a “statement of accountability and apology,” the posting says.

The statement concludes, “There are a number of tasks ahead of us as we realize our commitments to developing an anti-racism campus, however, and I encourage all of us - current and former students, faculty, staff and friends of PC - to join us in this work as we build a more perfect and inclusive campus for us all.”

The web-posting says written statements obtaine by the college “give detailed descriptions of racism experienced in our classrooms and across a variety of venues on campus ... (and these) continue to this day.” All symbols that “represent and foster hatred and division” will be eliminated, the statement says.

Documents related to the work of the Moving Forward Together steering committee can be reviewed on the webpage of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.