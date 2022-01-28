Preparing ... Again

SCDOT is Prepared for a Third Winter Storm.

With forecasts calling for a possible winter storm for the third consecutive week, workers of the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are prepared to work around the clock and use all available resources to ensure motorists are as safe as possible when traveling on our state’s roads and bridges.

“After pre-treating and clearing roads over the past two weekends, SCDOT is prepared in every county of South Carolina should our forces be needed at any level of response,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said Thursday, Jan 27, 2022. “Today, SCDOT is beginning to pre-treat interstates, our top priority during winter weather events.”

SCDOT’s crews began pretreating on Thursday and will continue pretreating on Friday in the counties where the storm will most likely have the highest impact. In addition, those counties will begin their 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

SCDOT will once again have contracts with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid potential lengthy backups. SCDOT SHEP trucks will be on duty around the clock to help stranded motorists. Call *47 for SCDOT SHEP assistance.

All counties are fully stocked with salt supplies.

SCDOT reminds drivers to avoid traveling during winter weather events as snow and ice can make conditions hazardous on our roadways.

SCDOT Maintenance crews are back at it making brine and pretreating bridges, interstates and primary routes ahead of another weekend of expected winter precipitation.

Link to video on twitter: https://twitter.com/SCDOTPress/status/1486779979157409797?s=20

####