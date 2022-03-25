Home / Breaking News / Prayers & Action for Ukraine

Prayers & Action for Ukraine

Fri, 03/25/2022 - 11:33am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Springdale United Methodist Church

Springdale UMC Invites the Community to Pray for Peace.

 

 

The events unfolding in Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia on February 24, 2022 have left Americans filled with helpless horror. Besides giving to relief organizations and showing support by wearing blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, what can we do? Springdale United Methodist Church (851 Springdale Drive in Clinton) invites everyone to join us at one or both of two special services. The United with Ukraine in Prayers for Peace services will take place on Monday April 4 at noon and on Thursday April 7 at 6:00pm. We will unite in corporate prayer and have the opportunity for silent, individual prayer. The services will also feature Ukrainian music, and there will be an offering taken to provide humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people through the United Methodist Committee on Relief International Disaster Response and Recovery fund. The pastor of Springdale is Jerry Pickens. For information about the church, visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SUMCclinton.

Trending Video

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media