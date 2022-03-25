Prayers & Action for Ukraine

Springdale UMC Invites the Community to Pray for Peace.

The events unfolding in Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia on February 24, 2022 have left Americans filled with helpless horror. Besides giving to relief organizations and showing support by wearing blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, what can we do? Springdale United Methodist Church (851 Springdale Drive in Clinton) invites everyone to join us at one or both of two special services. The United with Ukraine in Prayers for Peace services will take place on Monday April 4 at noon and on Thursday April 7 at 6:00pm. We will unite in corporate prayer and have the opportunity for silent, individual prayer. The services will also feature Ukrainian music, and there will be an offering taken to provide humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people through the United Methodist Committee on Relief International Disaster Response and Recovery fund. The pastor of Springdale is Jerry Pickens. For information about the church, visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SUMCclinton.