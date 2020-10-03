Prayer Breakfast - Day 5

“People do crazy things when they’re in love.” - Adrian Despres.

A couple times, Adrian Despres forgot that he had broken his arm.

He held a chair by a leg over his head with his right hand, and arm covered with a sleeve. It was pretty typical, though; after all, he said, “People do crazy things when they’re in love.”

Despres brought home the message of being in love with the Lord in a high-energy talk Friday morning to the Clinton YMCA Youth Prayer Breakfast, meeting at Broad Street United Methodist Church - it usually takes a hour, but he brought it in at 35 minutes this time. He made men in the audience profess their love for their wives, he sang the song that won his wife’s heart - in college for Valentine’s Day - he talked about ADHD and reading Hebrew, and he was proud of the fact that his talks worldwide have resulted in a 48% conversion rate. “I can answer almost any question you ask me (about Christianity),” he said, “and I am not a smart man - a few fries short of a happy meal.”

The message, from the former Chaplain of the University of South Carolina Football Team, involved 4 chairs. The 1st chair was for people in love with Christ - “and, remember, people do crazy things when they’re in love.”

“Satan hates this message,” Despres said. “He hates you knowing where you are. He loves confusion.

“You can’t hide when you’re in love. I am a slob and my wife is a very clean person. When we got home from our honeymoon, after our first night, I had to make the bed for my wife - we’ve been married 31 years - and I’ve made the bed almost everyday for my wife because I love my wife. You do crazy things when you’re in love. I went from a slob to a clean freak, why? Because I love my wife, people do crazy things when they’re in love.”

First chair people loves God. “They read the Bible not because they have to but because they get to. If your Bible is falling apart, your life usually isn’t.

“It’s a very rare seat - when I got saved, I knew this is the seat I want to be in.” When you’re in love with a sport, you practice - and you practice every chance you get, Despres said.

In the 2nd chair are people who have grown up in church - “a dangerous scenario, all these people are in church, but they’ve left their first love.” The Bible says Jesus said of these people, “You are offensive to me, because you are lukewarm, I spew you out of my mouth.”

Fourth chair people - atheists - know who the 1st chair people are, and the 2nd chair people talk about them. “You know they’re not a Christian (the 2nd chair people say about the 4th chair people),” Despres said. “I hope somebody is tough enough to sit in this seat (4th chair) because it’s tough, (4th chair people) say the people in church are hypocrites. I can answer almost any question you ask me about Christianity but I can’t answer this: “Why does this chair even exist (4th chair)?””

But it’s the 3rd chair that the speaker said is the most dangerous seat on this stage -- 70% of the church is in this seat. Despres said, “This seat, Satan loves. They have prayed to receive Christ, joined the church but in reality you’re in the 4th chair and don’t know it.

These 3rd chair people are the ones who brag about having a relationship with Jesus, but don’t know Him. Jesus said of these people, “Depart from me. I never had a personal relationship with you.” They prayed to receive Christ but they really didn’t mean it. They are in church because their parents want them to be in church - 92% grew up in church but aren’t in church now. Why? Because their parents aren’t there to make them go.

“It’s time we man up, and woman up, and I’m sick of it. I’m sick of Christianity being for sissies. Jesus is king of the universe. He saved my soul!”

Chair 2 people get few rewards in heaven. Chair 3 people get beaten in hell. “This message is for everyone in the room,” Despres said. He closed with the contemporary Christian song “I Surrender All (Let All My Kingdoms Fall)” and prayed, “We need men and women for the kingdom of God and not be some sissy face about it,” as young men and women from the audience knelt around him at the altar.