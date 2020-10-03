Prayer Breakfast - Day 4

“You’re just like a sponge.” - Coach Temple.

Tony Temple professes that he is nothing special - “At the age of 21, I’m someone who fell in love with Jesus Christ.”

He has gone through the recycling. “God doesn’t throw away anything, God’s into recycling. I said, ‘God, here I am, use me.’ Because of his love and grace to me. I want to bring glory to his name.”

Coach Temple, a pastor and coach in Abbeville, brought a deeply personal message Thursday to Day 4 of the Clinton YMCA Youth Prayer Breakfast. He used water and a sponge, but there was so much water outside, from rain, it didn’t really matter that a little got on the audience, pews and carpet in the Broad Street United Methodist Church sanctuary.

“I was talking to God and He said, ‘you’re just like a sponge.’ What does a sponge do? It absorbs - you’re going to absorb whatever you are around. You don’t have any say-so. The only thing you can decide is who you are around. (God says) ‘I created you to absorb the things meant for you.’

“You were born with a void in your life and God is only way to fill that void. (God says) ‘if you’re going to be what I want you to be, it’s you’re choice.’ What are you going to absorb in your life?”

Temple recalled youth TV shows where sponges are used to transport water or slime from a start line to a finish line, and delivered the message. “Whatever you surround yourself with, you will absorb and transport. You are a leader to someone. ... The Bible says, ‘go into all the nations and preach the gospel’. Once you absorb it, it’s going to come out. Wherever you go in life, you’re squeezing something on people - if it’s not of God, you’re going to lead people in the wrong direction.

“When it’s inside you, you can’t help it to come out of you.”

To the leaders in the room, Temple’s challenge was, “What are you spreading on campus? Jesus didn’t die on the cross for it to be on a necklace, a trinket or a tattoo. That’s not what its meant for.”

Temple confused to growing up “around” God but said he wasn’t really living for God. That changed when his girlfriend got pregnant. “I wasn’t down with abortion. All these people were giving us advice. I prayed, ‘God, I’m not the man i need to be. I’ve got too much on my plate right now but if you get her to give her life to Jesus, I will surrender my life to you.’”

His girlfriend went with a friend to church, as Tony went to work. Later, “I was rocking my little girl (she’s 22 now) and I looked over at her (the girlfriend), and she was crying. I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And she said, ‘I got saved tonight.’

“Then I heard a voice. I heard it clear as a bell - ‘What you gonna do now?’ It was God’s voice - then I surrendered my life to Christ. People saw a difference in my life - I just let God start changing me from the inside out.”

Temple said God has not just called him because he is a pastor. “He calls on all of us to do it (spread His word). That’s why i woke up at 5:30 this morning, not because I just wanted to come to Clinton. I want you to have a relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Temple led prayers to lead people to Christ - a profession of faith.

He asked them to stand up, because “if you won’t stand up in church, you won’t stand up out there. God is fighting for you - He’s got so much in store for your life.”

Temple also led prayers for people who already have professed their faith. “Those of you who are led by Christ to bring the message to others, what are you transporting? What impact are you making on people other than you? He didn’t die for half of us - he didn’t ‘sometime’ us. We will work and struggle to be great at something (sports, school, work, whatever) but you’re not going to play forever. Very few will play past high school.

“If you’re going to be great at something, be great at what God wants you to be.”