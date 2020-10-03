Prayer Breakfast - Day 3

“Send out the harvesters” -- DJ Horton.

DJ Horton offered some advice to Day 3 of the YMCA Prayer Breakfast, pointing out something “we need to do more if we say we are Christians.”

The vast majority of people who say they love Christ, he said, also admit they never share their faith with someone else. They are nervous, or they feel unworthy, or they don’t want to seem judgmental - a thousand different excuses. Horton’s message cut through the excuses.

He said in spring 1986 he gave his life to Jesus, then asked, “So why am I still here?”

“If heaven is so good and God loves me so much, why am I still here. On the day He saves us, why doesn’t He say, ‘Come on home’? Of course, I know the answer - God wants to leverage your life so that other people can have a relationship with Christ.”

Oh, but, here come the excuses again. Horton said, people say, “That’s your job, pastor. I’m just a pew sitter, you’re the pastor.”

“That’s one of the biggest lies in the church,” Horton said. “People want to talk to you - you are real, you are a person living your life. Use your life to bring more glory to Him. So, stop wasting your life. You need to decide, am I using my life to bring glory and honor to God?”

People can do that every day, the speaker said. “Work to the glory of God. So that when people see you, they say, ‘There’s something different about that person.’ The perfect IT factor is having a relationship with God.

“Look in Bible, everybody except Christ was terribly broken. Matthew 9 says, ‘When he saw the crowds, he looked with compassion - they were like a sheep without a shepherd.’ Then it says, ‘The harvest is plentiful but the laborers are few.’”

Nowhere in the Bible do we see Jesus showing up and building a church and inviting everybody to come, Horton said. Instead, He went where people were, and sent out others. “You are about to go to the assigned mission field of your life,” Horton told the teens, children and adults in the audience at Broad Street United Methodist Church.

“You have to surrender control of your life. If you do, it’s not you; it’s Him. It matters what you do if you are a follower of Jesus. He left you here, not just to struggle - He left you here to share.

“Some of the great soul deliverers have less than a high school education.”

Horton explained the passage further - when Jesus saw the people, he had compassion -- using the word “see” in two different ways. “Have you ever had a coach showing you something, and he says ‘See what I mean.’ Or in an argument, the other person says, ‘Can’t you see what I mean?’ In that way, ‘see’ is like comprehension.”

Even in the church sanctuary, “some of you are broken and hurting,” Horton said. “He left us a way to deal with life. No matter what’s going on in your life, God is not through with you. Nothing in your life can exhaust the grace of Jesus.”