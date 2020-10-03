Prayer Breakfast - Day 2

Dabbs inspires Prayer Breakfast audience with “The Rag Man” story.

Reggie Dabbs made it really personal, Tuesday morning at Broad Street United Methodist Church. He told that audience, “In the next two programs I do (in schools), I cannot say Jesus, but I can say it now.”

He told teens, children and adults, “Give Him a chance today to save your life.”

Dabbs based his 42nd Annual Clinton YMCA Youth Prayer Breakfast talk on bed times stories.

His mom always based her stories on Bible episodes. “I didn’t get no Little Red Riding Hood, no pigs, no bears sleeping in my bed.”

His mom told the story of the lentils (peas) farmer who defeated an army. “He beat up everybody,” Dabbs said. “‘Boys, that what God does for you - He gonna take care of you’ and she slams the door.”

One night, mom wasn’t there - dad told the story. He told his boys, “See the moon. Tonight’s the night. Tonight’s the night the Swamp Man comes. The Swamp Man loves little chubby black people.”

Then, dad slammed the door. Reggie’s brother did the thing no male can defy - he double dog dares Reggie to get out of bed.

Young Reggie thought “this is going to be the throw down of all throw downs.” He stuck his head out of the window, and his dad grabbed him. The boys jumped back in bed and dad had peace for the rest of the evening.

Reggie’s final story was for Good Friday -- the story of The Rag Man. Without giving it away, let’s just say the story involved a big man, a rag man - a woman on her back porch, a teenager in the trash, and a one-armed man, and the theme, “Trade your old for new.”

After his presentation at the church, Dabbs spoke at Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School. It was far away from the place - Scotland - where he had spoken just before making a return appearance in Clinton for the Prayer Breakfast.

Reggie told the Broad St. Church audience that his school talks would be a game show, “Throw Your Neighbor Under the Bus.”

In all his talks, the signature sax makes an appearance.

Like most things in Reggie Dabbs’ life, there’s a story behind the saxophone. His bio says:

“In the sixth grade, Reggie began playing the saxophone and hated it. At the insistence of his (adoptive) parents, he continued to practice and to play. Not until his freshman year in college did he actually enjoy the instrument, and today, he plays with fervor and expertise. ... Reggie is one of the nation’s most in-demand speakers who helps teenagers meet their problems head-on and overcome them. Most of all, Reggie drives home the fact that ‘you can never change your past, but you can change your future.’”