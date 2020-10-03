Prayer Breakfast - Day 1

Herlong describes tomato and fish bowl principles for Prayer Breakfast Day One.

Jane Jenkins Herlong was poor, growing up. She learned the value of hard work, talking to experts and being willing to hold the fish bowl as she grew up on Charleston’s Johns Island.

Her dad was a tomato farmer, and young Jane learned early that “life is going to throw tomatoes at your field of dreams; you can have a pity party OR you can grab those tomatoes and make some ketchup; if you want to, make some salsa.”

“I chose to laugh and learn and do better,” Herlong, a former Miss South Carolina, told the Clinton Y’s Youth Prayer Breakfast on Monday. “You can have a tough start, but you can have a fabulous ending.”

Picking tomatoes turned into her summer job - “picking and selling, toughest job I ever had in my life.” But to advance her business, she sought out THE expert in her little corner of the world -- Leroy at the Piggly Wiggly.

“Pick their brains, that’s what you should be doing - go to the experts. And you know what I found? Those tomatoes were dirty. I didn’t want dirty tomatoes. So I went the extra mile. Go to leadership camps; you will challenge yourself and you will get better. You want to find the best version of you, in the eyes of the Lord. You compete with your best self. You don’t compete with the person beside you. You learn from the person beside you.”

Young Jane wanted to be in a beauty pageant but did not have the looks or the clothes. When she volunteered to be a pageant contestant, everybody said, “Bless her heart.”

Instead, her brother said, “We need a fish bowl,” and Jane said, “I have one of those.”

She held the goldfish bowl for contestants to choose papers with on-stage questions. She watched and learned, and found out what to do - and what not to do. “When you don’t get what you want, get better. This was in my DNA - I was made for this (pageants). They put their hand in my fish bowl and I almost died. But God quickened me - 17 years later I was on the stage at Atlantic City and I heard ‘Miss South Carolina, Jane Louise Jenkins’. The fishbowl principle - what do you every day to get better; find your shine; if there is a bad spot on a tomato get rid of it. If you hang around with bad people you’re going to get pulled down, if you don’t cull.

“I was hanging with the cool girls in school. They got in with drugs, they got into some real trouble. (But) I said, ‘I need every brain cell I got’ -- I had to remove myself from them. Don’t let people define you.”

A teacher once told Jane she was dyslexic - “I thought I was going to go the Miss America and walk backwards, I was dyslexic.” It was much later that she learned it was a scam, it was a way to drum up business for a school.

Herlong admits that headed out of high school she had “horrible” SAT scores, and she could not get accept to Clemson. “One college said you can come, it was Columbia College. The (interviewer) said, ‘I don’t want to let you in.’ I said to myself, ‘By the time I’m through, you’re going to want me.’ I talked my way in.”

Columbia College put her on academic probation. No big deal - she had already been in “C Section” because she was considered “slow”.

“By the end, I was on the dean’s list. I went to graduate school,” she said.

“You cull the negative. Have the wisdom to know what to plow up and what to plow through.”