Possible new county buildings

$31M is the estimated cost of new EMS and new Law Enforcement headquarters.

If Laurens County were to build a new Emergency Medical Services headquarters and a new Law Enforcement Complex, the “high-end” cost would approach $31 million.

There’s a way the county can get the money - “pitch” the projects to The Capital Initiative Sales Tax Commission. About that amount - $31 million of an estimated $51 million that the 1-cent sales tax would generate over 8 years - is what the commission seems to want to present to the Laurens County voters in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Of course, that would push aside some other projects - a new Clinton Library, a new Airport Terminal, a first-ever for the county Agricultural Center, and the $4 million that the City of Clinton is going to ask for to finance infrastructure upgrades.

The council has not yet decided where - if anywhere - the money is going to come from. But, at least, it has some starting, ball-park numbers.

And these are not “fancy” buildings by any means - this construction would put Laurens on par with Sumter and Florence Counties.

Ken Newell and Jim Stumbo, of the design-architecture firm Stewart, Cooper, Newell, presented the figures last Tuesday evening to the Laurens County Council.

“We have more than 400 buildings designed, all meeting national standards,” Newell said. “We are blue-collar architects.” The company is nationally certified, and its designers speak often at national conferences.

The county commissioned the design firm to envision these:

EMS, 911 call center, Emergency Management and County Fire Service offices; the plan calls for 8,635 sq ft in the EMS portion (3,718 sq ft of public space and 2,549 sq ft of private space) and 3,500 sq ft in the communications call-response center; LEC - Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, secure Evidence Storage, and Coroner’s Office; the plan calls for 20,919 sq ft in the Sheriff’s Office.

The buildings that these “essential facilities” are in now have “served well past their life spans,” Newell said. Replacement buildings would be designed for a 75-year life span, he said.

Getting down to money, Newell and Stumbo said the first building, the Public Safety building (EMS), would require 38,603 sq ft, and the second building, the Law Enforcement Center (LCSO), would require 40,149 sq ft. Much of the “extra space” is sleeping quarters, records storage, work and reports-writing space, lobbies, offices and meeting rooms, along with a “quiet room” for the E911 dispatchers - “in case they need to decompress,” Newell said.

Applying an estimated (in today’s costs) $325 to $400 per square foot for construction, a new EMS-Public Safety Building comes in on the high-end at $15.4 million. A new LEC comes in on the high-end at $16 million.

That (construction) is 80% of the cost, Newell said - it does not take into account land acquisition, grading, and furniture.

The County Council has never (in public) entertained the idea of placing all these offices under one roof.

The figures and plans are being referred to the council’s Public Safety Committee; or, council chairman Dr. David Pitts said, plans might be reviewed by the entire council serving as a “Committee of the Whole”.

The current EMS building is on the Hwy 76 bypass in Laurens (across from The Ridge), and the current 911 Call Center is in the basement of the former county library in Laurens.

The current Sheriff’s-Coroner’s building is on West Main Street, Laurens, and includes “the old jail,” which the council has been told probably needs to be condemned.

(The next meeting of the Laurens County Council will be Tuesday, March 10, 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.)