Home / Breaking News / PMPA is where Clinton and Laurens get their electricity

PMPA is where Clinton and Laurens get their electricity

Tue, 10/15/2019 - 9:12am Vic MacDonald
By: 
WLBG on-line
THIS THURSDAY: The PMPA Board meets at the Greer headquarters, 10 am. On the agenda is a closed-to-the-public session for "discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and legal advice." The Chronicle will cover this meeting in person -- more on this website and in the Oct. 23 issue.

CPW Authorizes GM to Terminate an Agreement -- PMPA.

 

 

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 -- WLBG FM

 

The ongoing drama between utility departments in the ten cities of the Piedmont Municipal Power Association (PMPA) was part of the discussion at last evening’s Laurens Commission of Public Works. 

Laurens CPW, Clinton’s Utility Department and eight other Upstate cities, through the PMPA, own a portion of the Catawba Nuclear station near Charlotte.

There have been ongoing discussions between the municipal utilities who are member-owners of the PMPA, dealing with how certain fixed costs of operations of the nuclear plant are shared between the ten member cities. The demand for electricity did not grow as projected when the nuclear station was built, and costs of construction and operation of these plants have increased.

Following an executive session discussion on the PMPA concerns last night, the Laurens Commission of Public Works approved a motion to give Laurens CPW General Manager John Young the temporary authority to terminate one of the agreements between the City of Laurens and the PMPA, should certain conditions arise. This temporary authority only lasts until the end of 2019.

John Young also told WLBG that he plans to present this matter to Laurens City Council at their meeting this evening, also during executive session.

 

PREVIOUS:

 

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/breaking-news/settlement

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here