PMPA is where Clinton and Laurens get their electricity

CPW Authorizes GM to Terminate an Agreement -- PMPA.

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 -- WLBG FM

The ongoing drama between utility departments in the ten cities of the Piedmont Municipal Power Association (PMPA) was part of the discussion at last evening’s Laurens Commission of Public Works.

Laurens CPW, Clinton’s Utility Department and eight other Upstate cities, through the PMPA, own a portion of the Catawba Nuclear station near Charlotte.

There have been ongoing discussions between the municipal utilities who are member-owners of the PMPA, dealing with how certain fixed costs of operations of the nuclear plant are shared between the ten member cities. The demand for electricity did not grow as projected when the nuclear station was built, and costs of construction and operation of these plants have increased.

Following an executive session discussion on the PMPA concerns last night, the Laurens Commission of Public Works approved a motion to give Laurens CPW General Manager John Young the temporary authority to terminate one of the agreements between the City of Laurens and the PMPA, should certain conditions arise. This temporary authority only lasts until the end of 2019.

John Young also told WLBG that he plans to present this matter to Laurens City Council at their meeting this evening, also during executive session.

