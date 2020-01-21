PMPA Board Meeting

ELECTRICAL SUPPLIER BOARD DID HAVE (LIKELY) & WILL HAVE MEETING.

According to an on-line notice, A Quorum of the Board of the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency "may be present" yesterday (Jan. 20) at an attorney's office in Columbia. The board would have been meeting with counsel to "discuss settlement of legal claims set forth in the proceedings relating to the lawsuit - City of Newberry et al v. Rock Hill, South Carolina 2019-CP-36-00303." The City of Clinton is being sued with Rock Hill and others.

PMPA is the electrical supplier of the City of Clinton and 9 others - all of which had a decision to make by Dec. 31, 2019, on whether to stay with or leave the PMPA Supplemental Power Agreement. Leaving would give PMPA 9 years to plan a new business model to go forward with fewer than 10 cities.

The meeting at which there may or may not have been a quorum was conducted at the offices of Burr Forman McNair, 1221 Main St. #1800, Columbia. Time listed for the board to be assembled was 9 am to 5 pm.

In addition, the Board will conduct a regular monthly meeting this Thursday at the PMPA headquarters in Greer. Meeting time is 10 am. At this meeting, the 10 cities-representatives will have an Executive Session for an unspecified reason.

Also, board officers will be elected, and there will be a discussion of a potential wholesale rate adjustment. Mayor Bob McLean is the City of Clinton's PMPA Board representative; City Manager Bill Ed Cannon is the city's alternate member.