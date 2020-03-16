Play suspended

YMCA Leagues Are Suspended; GOP meeting canceled; Play's second weekend postponed.

Due to the concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Clinton Family YMCA is suspending all games and practices and delaying the start of the 2020 regular season for its Dixie Youth Baseball and Dixie Softball youth sports program until April 4th upon the recommendation of Dixie Youth Baseball, Inc. and guidelines from the U. S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at www.cdc.gov.

A targeted date of April 6 to resume practice and games is tentatively scheduled pending the status of the COVID-19 pandemic both locally and nationally.

Laurens County Republican Party Cancels Pizza & Politics Event with State Delegation on March 19th

Laurens – The Laurens County Republican Party Pizza & Politics event scheduled for Thursday, March 19th has been canceled.

“Together with our delegation, we have been monitoring the ever-evolving situation with regard to the Covid-19 virus (Coronavirus). Out of an abundance of caution and putting the health of everyone as the top priority, we have decided to postpone the Pizza & Politics event scheduled for Thursday, March 19th,” said Brenda Stewart, Chair of the Laurens County Republican Party. “We look forward to rescheduling this event as soon as possible and hope to make this an annual event going forward.”

Everyone is encouraged to follow suggested protocols and be mindful of those around you, especially the elderly. Pray for our Nation and for President Trump, Vice President Pence and the entire team coordinating the response to this situation.

Second Weekend Is Postponed

The Laurens County Community Theatre announces the postponement of the second weekend of WILLY WONKA JR. at the Gillam Center. Due to the cancellation of schools and an abundance of caution the local arts group decided to suspend at this time. New dates will be selected and announced in the near future. "Our awesome youth actors have put together a great show and we want to provide them the opportunity to perform more shows," said director Amy Vaughn. Updates will be provided on Facebook and the LCCT phone line 864-833-5228.

Auditions:

The Laurens County Community Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming comedy The Kitchen Witches on Sunday, March 22 at 2 pm at The Gillam Center in Clinton. Roles are available for 2 men and 2 women. Come prepared to read from the script and a list of conflicts for April and May. The production is the last weekend in May and the first weekend in June.