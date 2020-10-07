Planners to consider annex for apartments

Apartments at 309 Jacobs Hwy - on a site not yet in the Clinton City Limits - will be on the city planning commission agenda for July 27.

The commission's meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey Council Chambers, of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, at 211 North Broad St., Clinton. The meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act. The matter also was discussed at the June 22 meeting; more information was requested of the developer - these are the minutes:

CALL TO ORDER Chairman G.W. Dailey called the June 22, 2020 meeting of the Clinton Planning Commission to order.

APPROVAL MINUTES Motion was made by Austin Barnes to approve the minutes from December 16, 2019 and seconded by Robbie Strickland. The vote was unanimous.

ANNEXATION Chairman G. W. Dailey stated that the Planning Commission has before APPLICATION them an annexation application for 309 Jacobs Hwy. Mr. Barnes stated 309 JACOBS HWY that the annexation application is from Greenway Residential. Mr. Barnes stated that Greenway Residential is requesting to annex 8.19 acres of property located at 309 Jacobs Highway for a sixty unit development. Mr. Barnes stated that the City would provide sewer to the development. Mr. Barnes recognized Mr. Mark Richardson from Greenway Residential Development. Mr. Richardson stated that the development would consist of sixty units of two to three bedrooms. Mr. Dailey asked the Mr. Barnes if the City’s Sewer System could support this development and Mr. Barnes stated yes. Mr. Cannon stated that the City would tie in the Sewer lines at Ingles and National Healthcare. Mr. Dailey asked where is Greenway Residential most recent development and Mr. Richardson stated Travelers Rest. Mr. Dailey requested information regarding the most recent development and a development completed ten years ago.

Mr. Dailey asked which development is close to Clinton and Mr. Richardson stated Camden. Mr. Richardson stated that occupancy would be six to nine months. Mr. Dailey asked if the Planning Commission could receive the Rent Study for this development as well as the local demographics for Clinton. Mr. Dailey stated that similar developments in Clinton such as Landau and Highland Park do not have full occupancy and how does Greenway Residential think they would have full occupancy. Mr. Richardson stated that his company feels confident to develop a sixty unit complex. Mr. Dailey stated that Clinton’s population, renters, and income is decreasing and Greenway Residential still wants to move forward and Mr. Richardson stated yes, his company has already been approved for the loan. Mr. Strickland asked who would provide the utilities to the development and Mr. Cannon stated that the only thing the City would provide is sewer to the complex. Mr. Strickland stated that the City’s Sewer charge is based on water usage and Mr. Cannon stated that the City would have to read the water meters. Mr. Boland stated that he was concerned about the clause in the agreement in that if the project falls through then the property owner could remain outside the City limits. Mr. Cannon stated that is a normal procedure. Mr. Tarbert stated that the Sewer lines which service National Healthcare and Ingles run behind the property and would require an easement. Mr. Richardson stated that they are in discussion with the property owners regarding easement rights. Mr. Dailey allowed several citizens who would live close to the development ask questions and voice their concerns about the development. Mr. Dailey stated that after the Planning Commission receives the requested information from Greenway Residential then another meeting would be scheduled and the information would be shared with the public. Mr. Tarbert stated that he would like to point out the citizens speaking tonight are not within the City limits and it is not the obligation of the Planning Commission to consider the concerns of citizens who do not live in the City.

PLANNING CHAIRMAN Mr. Dailey stated that he has researched this matter and has spoken with REPORT several agencies about annexation. Mr. Dailey stated that before the City can annex property then the property must be adjacent and contiguous to the City limits. Mr. Dailey stated that South Carolina requires property to be contiguous to the Municipality. Mr. Dailey stated that the South Carolina law states that contiguous property is not established by a road, right of way, easement or a railroad track. Mr. Dailey stated that he does not know if the property in question could be annexed but he would wait on the requested reports from Greenway Residential.

ADJOURN With there being no further business before the Planning Commission Mr. Strickland made a motion to adjourn the meeting and seconded by Mr. Tarbert.