A place to get in shape

FITNESS -- Crossfit864 finds new home in Clinton.

Crossfit864 has already made a name for itself in Clinton. With a tight-knit community of members dedicated to the world of crossfit, owners Jay and Janice Long recently relocated their gym to 207 West Pitts Street.

“We made the move right across Main Street. Everyone refers to it as the old Industrial Supply building. That was the original home of Crossfit864 and after a lot of years over there, we saw an opportunity here and saw something that was more of a prominent home that we could own,” said Jay Long. “

The old building, Long added, was about half the size of their new space. With ample room, he said at their new home they have more freedom to move around and spread out. Prior to occupying the building, Long said he was unsure of any previous occupants.

“From the best we know, the building may have been occupied beforehand. We learned about the building from people who have been here a lot of years. They’ll come through and tell us about the things they remember about it and things they remember that existed in it, like manufacturing, maybe some sort of retail,” he said.

But before moving equipment in, it was evident the space needed to be cleaned out. Thanks to loyal Crossfit864 members, they spent weeks pitching in to make the place as good as new.

“When we took ownership of this building, it was completely full of everything you could imagine. There was a full-sized automobile, things stored from years ago, lots and lots of trash. There were weeks of work and dumpsters full of trash and debris that had to go away with the wonderful assistance of our members who pitched in. They got dirty, spent Saturday mornings with us scraping tiles of the floor, pulling old ceiling tile - just everything you could imagine. We were just blessed to have the amazing support from them,” Long said.

One aspect that Long said they’ve added that wasn’t available at their old space is yoga. Next door to Crossfit864 is The Willow Branch Yoga Studio, owned by Heather Owens.

“There are some of our people who incorporate yoga into their routine and so she does lunch times, early mornings, some afternoon stuff,” he said.

Crossfit864 also holds annual events like the Crossfit864 Marathon/Run and Pump and Run competition. These events are not limited to just members. Long said he would like to have more community involvement and possibly hold more events.

An open house was held recently where the community was invited to come out and learn more about Crossfit864. Long said anybody who wants to learn more or take a look at the building is free to contact them.