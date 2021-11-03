Picking up other inconsiderate people's garbage

Cleaning the lakeshore: Volunteers cooped up by COVID-19 turn out to pick up others’ trash.

Organizers are putting together the numbers now, but it appears lots and lots of trash has disappeared from the shoreline and roads of Lake Greenwood, by the efforts of volunteers.

The Greenwood beautification group and the Laurens County Chambers of Commerce partnered on a cold and blustery March morning, the 6th, to coordinate a Lake Greenwood trash cleanup. Volunteers could be seen removing trash from entrances to lake neighborhoods in Laurens County, and Fellowship Camp and Conference Center was one of the pickup sites.

“The Laurens County Beautification efforts have been ongoing and impactful for many years. We continue to develop group and organization partnerships and praise the individuals that have been so loyal to these efforts. We recognize the importance of Lake Greenwood to Laurens County and appreciate KGCB efforts and the opportunity to work with these volunteers to clean up this amazing recreational resource we share between counties,” said Amanda Munyan, President and CEO of the Laurens Chamber.

KGCB is Keep Greenwood County Beautiful. Organizers in Greenwood County said they had about 300 people working the cleanup there; 60 worked the cleanup at Greenwood State Park.

On the Laurens County side, an organizing tent was set up at the Sonoco station. People stopped by for supplies and “what’s happening” questions as they saw the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office tent.

Moon Landing RV Park and Marina along with River Fork Boat Ramp in Laurens County also were cleanup sites.

Break on the Lake, Buzzards Roost Boat Ramp and Harris Landing also were Greenwood County cleanup sites.

“Lake Greenwood is an asset to both the Laurens and Greenwood Community and we must work together to preserve it,” said Michael Hobby, chairman of the KGCB board. In Greenwood County, more than 18,000 pounds of trash has been collected in the part three years; KGCB has removed more than 56,000 pounds of trash from the lake shorelines since 2009 and more than 200 volunteers give their time each year.

This spring’s cleanup crowd was more than 300 - organizers said it must have been because after a year of COVID-19, people were ready to get back outside and get active, now that vaccines are available. Volunteers were encouraged to work in pairs and teams. Hot dogs plates were available for volunteers at the Break on the Lake volunteers after the 9 a.m. to noon cleanup.

Coordinating with KGCB for cleanup efforts are Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood County Lake Management, Greenwood County Public Works, Greenwood County Litter Prevention, Greenwood School District 50, and Palmetto Pride, among others.

In April, Laurens County’s Team Ecology will offer an environmental program, virtually, for District 56, Clinton, and District 55, Laurens, 3rd and 4th graders. Covid cancelled the program last year.

Team Ecology teaches young people recycling, the value of not littering, composting and how gardens grow - skills that, hopefully, they will pass on to their parents.

The lake cleanup headquarters, Break on the Lake, is at 300 Lake Greenwood Blvd., Greenwood. Info about cleanups is available from: 864-833-2716, Laurens County Chamber; 864-942-8705, Greenwood County Litter Prevention Coordinator, or e-mail: mmcmahon@greenwoodsc.gov