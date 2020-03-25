Photos of a community's deadly-virus response

THE VIRUS IN IMAGES & Government - "No testing is being done in Laurens County", unless you are an acute care patient in the hospital.

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, on its Facebook page, has information about the Facebook Small Business Grants Program, the SBA Coronavirus Resources for Small Business, and the Think Local Laurens County site to support businesses.

Evergreen Skills, the Cypress campus in Clinton, and the Magnolia Campus in Gray Court - operated by the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board - are closed. Also, 20 residential homes are closed to visitors, the board's executive director Jason Tavenner told the Laurens City Council last Tuesday night.

Government orders a shut-down

All public buildings in Laurens County went on lock-down last Wednesday morning. The county's largest employer, ZF Transmission, is on a 10-day furlough.

“We do not need to panic,” Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn said, at last Tuesday evening’s Laurens City Council meeting, where most of the public was excluded.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our citizens and employees is our top priority,” Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said, announcing the closure of public buildings in a Facebook post.

Laurens County first announced a council meeting last Wednesday night, then cancelled it, then announced an emergency meeting. “The public is not invited,” the announcement said.

Public bodies are excluding the public from their meetings because Gov. Henry McMaster advises against all gatherings of more than 50 people (no more than 10 people is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Coronavirus guideline). This action runs counter to the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, which says all meetings of all public bodies will be open to all the public.

Senn, McMaster and President Donald Trump have declared States of Emergency for Laurens, South Carolina, and the United States, respectively.

Laurens County said in a statement that McMaster announced at 10:50 p.m. last Tuesday an action that “prohibits assemblies with fifty (50) or more ...”

Hillcrest Square is closed. The public can transact business with the treasurer, auditor or assessor through a drive-through window. The Elections Office in the historic courthouse is open for offices’ filing only.

The two County Libraries are closed - a remote linked story time was conducted last Wednesday morning.

The Johnson Detention Center is closed to visitors. There is no court (family court only in emergencies). Sheriff Don Reynolds’ office released a list of 9 Laurens County Judicial Precautions/Closures.

It also says, “The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office remains fully operational at this time. We are dedicated to keeping the citizens informed and we will update as other information becomes available.”

The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that all evictions must be rescheduled until after May 1.

Laurens County Public Works has issued guidelines to keep Animal Control open for adoptions.

The City of Clinton has announced that it will continue to transact business, including business licenses and permits, through a drive-through window; utility payments can be made through the city’s online portal - the city website and click on “Pay Online”.

At a called meeting Friday morning, the Clinton City Council passed an ordinance for continuity of operations, and decided, for now, not to have a physical meeting in April and May.

Council Member Megan Walsh asked to be notified, in advance, of the city's future videos and statements on social media, but Mayor Bob McLean said it is the council members' responsibility to be "in the loop".

"Now is not the time to be scoring cheap political points," McLean said.

"It's not my job to hound the city manager," Walsh said. "I'm not sure why we are here."

At an emergency meeting last Wednesday night, the Laurens County Council canceled its March 24 meeting (then held a meeting by conference call), and voted to allow employees, with pay, to work from home if they are elderly or have child-care issues (upon a supervisor's review).

The District 56 Board of Education cancelled its March 23 meeting.

In its State of Emergency declaration, the City of Laurens cancelled all public events in the city through April 17. The Ridge is closed.

Clinton’s emergency ordinance gives Cannon the right to cancel any public event until April 30.

It also authorizes the council to “remotely participate in voting and operational procedures by telephone or other means of electronic communication ...”

There are no confirmed Coronavirus cases in Laurens County. There are 60 confirmed cases, with one death, in South Carolina.

SC Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers urged people to stop hoarding food.

“As we monitor the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve reached out to farmers, grocery stores and other industry partners, and we have no concerns about their ability to continue supplying food to us all. The American food supply chain is stable and robust.”

President Trump is asking Congress for an $850 Billion economic stimulus; the Congressional package is $2 Trillion. The SC Senate has approved a $45 Million state response package.

State Representative Mark Willis said, “We South Carolinians love our families, neighbors and state. 'No act of kindness is ever wasted.' During this time, more than ever, we need to look out for one another by helping to prevent the spread of this virus. We can all do our part.”

