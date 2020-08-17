Pharmacy School is back Aug. 24

Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy to Begin Semester on Campus, Online.

Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy students will be divided into Blue cohorts and Garnet cohorts when they begin classes on Monday, Aug. 24. Each week, one group will attend classes on campus while the other participates online.

"We opted for this hybrid approach to classroom instruction because of the importance of face-to-face interaction between faculty and students here at PC School of Pharmacy," said Dr. Kurt Wargo, professor and dean at the School.

"It is also important that we maintain the safety of everyone within the school, so we need to limit the number of people in the facility at one time."

All students will be on campus for labs and skills-based courses and examinations. Students will continue to participate in experiential education for clinical experience, according to Wargo.

Learning about Pharmacy School

First-year students will attend orientation on campus in their Blue and Garnet cohorts from August 18 to 21.

"Orientation is always a great time for students to meet and interact with one another as well as the faculty and staff," Wargo said.

Students will be expected to follow guidelines in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus during orientation and during the school year. P1's will learn about the school in seminars and breakout sessions, all while wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distance from others.

A Virtual White Coat Ceremony

Due to the pandemic, the White Coat Ceremony, the highlight of orientation, will be virtual this year.

"We usually 'coat' the students, to welcome them into the profession," Wargo said, "but given this pandemic, students will have the opportunity to have someone close to them coat them.

"The White Coat Ceremony is a very special moment in the lives of our students.

“They have worked so hard to get to pharmacy school and the honor of receiving and donning their white coat for the first time marks that transition in their lives into a professional role, with it all the responsibilities that come with being a pharmacist."

Learn More

Want to learn more about the PC School of Pharmacy? Please email or call the Director of Admissions at 864-938-3913.