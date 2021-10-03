PERSON SHOT -- Clinton Police are asking the public's help in trying to solve a shooting case.

It happened this afternoon (March 10) and was reported when a person checked in to the county hospital about 3:30 pm. The victim has severe injuries, a report said. The shooting happened at Oak Street Park - Oak St. and Centennial St. in Clinton. SLED was called in to investigate, because of the victim's severe injuries.

Police said at the time there is no danger to the community from the shooting at the park.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Captain Tyrone Goggins at the Clinton Police Department - 864-833-7512, or crime stoppers, 68-CRIME (864-682-7463).

Before this latest one, there was a shooting in September:

