Person reported shot
PERSON SHOT -- Clinton Police are asking the public's help in trying to solve a shooting case.
It happened this afternoon (March 10) and was reported when a person checked in to the county hospital about 3:30 pm. The victim has severe injuries, a report said. The shooting happened at Oak Street Park - Oak St. and Centennial St. in Clinton. SLED was called in to investigate, because of the victim's severe injuries.
Police said at the time there is no danger to the community from the shooting at the park.
Anyone with info is asked to contact Captain Tyrone Goggins at the Clinton Police Department - 864-833-7512, or crime stoppers, 68-CRIME (864-682-7463).
Before this latest one, there was a shooting in September:
Shooting Death Arrest Announced
ONE ARREST in CLINTON FATAL SHOOTING.
Authorities have identified Marquidris Antonio Cunningham, 28, as a murder suspect in a Sept. 1 shooting death where the victim was found on Academy Street.
A report said Cunningham is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of Kevern Simmons, 29, of Fountain Inn. Simmons was found shot to death in his car at a grassy spot on Academy Street, near the Clinton Pentecostal Church about 7 pm on Sept. 1. He also had been wounded in another shooting Aug. 31, and received treatment at the Laurens hospital. Another victim, a woman, reportedly received treatment for a gunshot at the local hospital also on Sept. 1 from a West Main St., Clinton, address.
A report said these matters remain under investigation (Clinton Police, 864-833-7512; CRIME STOPPERS at 888-CRIMESC or 888-274-6372).