Performance

YOUR COMMUNITY THEATRE IN CLINTON - “Willy Wonka Jr.” at the Gillam Center.

The Laurens County Community Theatre production of WILLY WONKA JR. opens Saturday, March 13 and continues March 14, 19, and 20 with 7:30 p.m. curtains and a matinee on Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m.

Based on the classic Roald Dahl's story Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The stage production includes music from the motion picture starring Gene Wilder.

The LCCT musical stars Stan Walsh as Wonka, Bennett Nolan as Charlie, and Scott Tumblin as Grandpa Joe. They will share the stage with Golden Ticket winners and Oompa Loompas. WILLY WONKA is being directed by Ami Vaughn.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and children. Reservations are not necessary but will be taken for sight, hearing, and mobility issues. All LCCT shows are presented at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton.

