People out in October

October: The full moons guide local people back out-of-doors.

Even without festivals (Squealin’ on the Square, Laurens, and Scots & Brats, Clinton, cancelled by the coronavirus), local residents are finding ways to bring back a small slice of normalcy in a COVID-19 world. October is a re-emergence of gatherings in and around Laurens County.

This morning (Oct. 7), the Artists’ Coop in downtown Laurens played host to Coffee with a Cop, for a citizens-law enforcement connection. This evening, at the Clinton Police Department courtroom, Initial Outfitters is bringing to officers “lunch boxes filled with goodies” to show the faith-based company’s support for law enforcement.

This Thursday, noon at The Ridge recreation center in Laurens, the 2nd Touchdown Club meeting of the 2020 season will hear from Tommy Spangler, Presbyterian College football head coach.

The Clinton High School junior varsity football team is at home that night.

The varsity travels to Chapman High School for region action the next evening, Oct. 9. On Saturday morning, the Clinton Little Devils tackle football team will play the Northeast Wolfpack (at the football practice field/track at CHS).

The Town of Ware Shoals is having the Catfish Fall Feastival, Oct. 8-10, with carnival rides, vendors, entertainment, and The Blood Connection donation opportunity (11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday). This first-ever event is on the Town Square.

Laurens County Council has its regular meeting on Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m. in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.

On Oct. 15, the Clinton Fire Department stages a smoke detectors blitz for anyone needing a device in their home; see the city’s Facebook page for more information.

CHS varsity football returns to action Oct. 16 - the opponent could be Union County (game postponed from Sept. 25).

There will be an Oct. 17 Duck Race, a project of the Laurens Rotary Club in Little River Park. Normally, this fund-raiser is part of the early October, Squealin’ on the Square festival and barbecue cooking competition.

On Oct. 18, motorcycle enthusiasts will gather at Destination Powersports, between Clinton and Laurens, for the 9th Annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride. Check-in starts at noon, bikes leave at 2 p.m. - this in honor of all fallen officers.

The Oct. 22 3rd Laurens County Touchdown Club meeting will feature a talk by retired coach Shell Dula, of Greenwood. Also that day, Fido Fixers - mobile spay/neuter clinic - will be at the Laurens County Humane Society office in Clinton (appointments: humanesc.org/register).

Clinton High varsity football plays host to region opponent Woodruff on Oct. 23 (7:30 p.m., Wilder Stadium). All home District 56 athletic events have COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit will have a fund-raising event on Oct. 24, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Laurens. There will be a car and bike show in connection with the Laurens County Cruisers, and other activities, food and vendors for everyone.

The School District 56 Board of Trustees regular monthly meeting will be Oct. 26, and the Laurens County Council regular meeting will be Oct. 27 - both open to the public, in-person.

Laurens will have Boo in the Park (the Laurens City Park) on Oct. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. - trick or treating for ages 1 - 10.

On Oct. 30, football bragging rights are on the line in the traditional cross-country rivalry game - Clinton hosts Laurens; this game was the season-opener last season, but COVID-19 has limited football action and threw schedules all over the place in August through October.

Also, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office sponsors its annual Trunk and Treat on Oct. 30 (5:30-7:30 p.m., while supplies last, at 216 W. Main St., Laurens).

Cities will announce protocols for treat-or-treating, and there will be haunted houses and haunted woods throughout the Upstate for spooky entertainment.

Also of note: Oct. 31, Halloween, will be the second full moon of the month - the moon was full Oct. 1, too.

(The City of Laurens has announced that Nov. 6 will be dedication day for its newest park - the Back Street Park just off the Downtown Square. Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 1; Election Day is Nov. 3; and Veterans Day is observed on Nov. 11.)