PC vs Davidson

SATURDAY GAME TIME - 11 am.

The Presbyterian College football team's game Saturday against Davidson has been pushed up to an 11 a.m. start due to expected afternoon weather in the Clinton area on Saturday.

Saturday's game will be the final home game of the spring for the Blue Hose as they will wrap up the 2021 spring slate on April 17 at Drake with a 2 p.m. kickoff.

Baseball: The Presbyterian College baseball team's series with Radford scheduled to begin on Friday afternoon has been postponed. The two teams will look to make the series up later on in the season.

The series has been postponed due to Radford not being able to meet the minimum squad size standards established by the Big South Conference this season.

PC is next slated to be in action on Friday April 16 at 5 p.m. against Longwood in Farmville in the opener of a three-game weekend series.

Men’s Tennis: The Presbyterian College men's tennis team wraps up the 2021 spring slate on Friday afternoon as the Blue Hose host Coastal Carolina beginning at 2 p.m. from the Templeton Tennis Courts.

MATCHDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Coastal Carolina (7-5, 1-1 Sun Belt) vs Presbyterian (8-6, 2-3 Big South)

TIME: Friday April 9, 2021 (2 pm)

LOCATION: Templeton Tennis Courts (Clinton, S.C.)

SCOUTING THE CHANTICLEERS

- Coastal Carolina enters Friday's match with a 7-5 record following a 5-2 victory on Tuesday afternoon against South Carolina State.

- Bastien Huon leads the Chanticleers in singles play with a 9-3 record playing at No. 1 singles. Daiki Tanabe sits with a 7-3 record including a 5-3 mark coming at No. 5 singles.

- Huon and Tanabe lead Coastal Carolina in doubles with a 6-3 record. Diego Giraldo and Pyry Hyrkkonen are 5-1 at No. 1 doubles.

- Coastal Carolina holds a 12-2 all-time record in the series against the Blue Hose during PC's DI era as the Chanticleers have won the last six meetings.

LAST TIME OUT

- Nicholas McKinney finished out a perfect regular season record in Big South singles play on Saturday afternoon, but Presbyterian College fell 6-1 at Radford in the team's final Big South regular season match on Saturday afternoon at the Radford Tennis Complex.

- With his win at No. 4, McKinney ran his singles win streak up to six in a row. The junior went 5-0 in singles in Big South play during the regular season and is 10-1 overall this season in singles.

UP NEXT

- The Blue Hose will get set for the 2021 Big South Conference Championship set to begin on Friday April 16, 2021 from Marion Diehl Park in Charlotte, N.C.