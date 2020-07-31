Home / Breaking News / PC classes will start Aug. 17

Fri, 07/31/2020 - 11:34am Vic MacDonald
BREAKING: Presbyterian College students will start moving back to campus on August 10.

 

The college's COVID-19 section said as of 8:01 am today (July 31), classes in the undergraduate program and the pharmacy program for Fall 2020 will begin on August 17. Students must register to move in starting Aug. 10. Virtual assistance for undergraduates continues through the Office of Academic Success. June and July on-campus camps and programming was cancelled. Diplomas were issued on May 8. The School of Pharmacy Hooding Ceremony has been cancelled - Baccalaureate will be Oct. 2 and Commencement will be Oct. 3 - dates tentative.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at PC (467 in Clinton as of July 31). Questions: e-mail covid19@presby.edu

 

 

 

