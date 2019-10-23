The Path of Revolution through the Upstate

Laurens County has potential for Revolutionary War tourism, local historian tells county council

Historian Durant Ashmore told the Laurens County Council Oct. 8 that with the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War approaching, the county has the chance to “capture” historical tourism.

Within a 50-mile radius of Laurens County, there are 112 battle sites - more than any other place in the United States, Ashmore said. “We have more battles site than anywhere expect Spartanburg County,” he said.

There are 17 Revolutionary War sites in Laurens County, including Fort Lindley which Ashmore said was “lost to history for 200 years.”

The county owns Hayes Station (one square acre), site of a bloody massacre of Loyalists, Ashmore said. “It is on a 1,200-acre hunting preserve and sometimes the road is closed by a gate,” he said, “so we have some work to do there.”

All over the country, Ashmore said Revolutionary War communities are preparing for historical tourism, expecting people to travel heavily to connect with the war for independence’s heritage. National observances of the war will be conducted, and South Carolina is planning for its commemorations, Ashmore said.

Fort Lindley, Hayes Station and Musgrove Mill could be important parts of these state observances, Ashmore said. A Hayes Station monument was erected in 1910 commemorating the 1781 massacre site.

“It was a civil war here in Laurens County,” he said. “The Little River Regiment fought with distinction in 49 battles. Laurens County has lots to be proud of.”

In January, Ashmore plans to start offering a one-year series of lectures and field trips to important, regional Revolutionary War sites, in conjunction with the Laurens County Museum.

ALSO:

County will take possession of 11 fire vehicles

By Vic MacDonald

Editor

Through its fire reserve fund, the Laurens County Fire Service will acquire 10 pumper trucks and one fire-rescue vehicle, the county council has authorized with a unanimous vote.

At is Oct. 8 meeting, Fire Director Greg Lindley said the lease-purchase agreement is for $3.29 million financing a plan to replenish the county’s fire fleet. It’s part of a $3.5 million loan from BB&T at 2.7% interest rate. The action was one of several taken related to fire and emergency services by the council meeting in regular session.

The county council also met Oct. 22 (result too late for this issue) and will meet Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 - no fourth Tuesday meetings will be held in November and December.

Lindley also said the fire service is accepting three assistance to fire department grants with 5% match. The $7,114 to make the match will come from the fire reserve fund. County fire is funded by an assessment in a special service tax district for the unincorporated areas of Laurens County.

An insurance settlement will allow the fire service to acquire a replacement truck. A Thompson Road fire truck was damaged in a collision with a county ambulance, and insurance has settled the claim, Lindley said.

The $145,590 new truck will be purchased from Deep South Fire Apparatus, which Lindley said was the most-qualified bidder based on “craftsmanship”.

Council also authorized the Laurens County EMS to change the way it applies shifts to its employees. Instead of 12 48-hour positions, EMS will offer 8 24-hour positions - converting 4 positions to 24-hour. Benefits for the employees will go up, EMS Director Matt Pennington said, but overtime will go down. This is simply to see if there is interest out there among qualified applicants to work for Laurens County, Pennington said.

“We have nine open positions right now,” he said.

The county will take $5,000 from its fund balance to make this happen, but council was told this is a one-time expense.

Pennington was told the public has expressed concern that EMS is not manning the Boyds Mill Station, and Pennington agreed with the assessment that this is because of a manpower shortage. Council also approved a clinical rotation agreement with the emergency medical courses at Piedmont Technical College.

Council also has authorized the re-formation of a Laurens County Animal Control Advisory Committee.

The council’s public works committee studied the idea, and committee chair Dianne Anderson said it was recommending to council the establishment of a permanent advisory committee (Laurens County animal control and anti-litter enforcement are directed by the public works department).

“We recommend that we have an advisory committee - seven members, one member each appointed by council members,” Anderson said. A committee structure, by-laws, volunteers agreement, waiver of liability, code of conduct and conflict of interest, background checks and personal information, meetings notification and FOIA compliance documents all were approved by the county council.

Animal Advocate Lisa Wicks said the previous advisory committee allowed discussion by the public of animal control issues. “I was very impressed by the old advisory committee,” she said. “They allowed people to speak.”