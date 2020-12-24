The Party for Landau, Joanna Residents

A CHRISTMAS WISH - photo essay.

The Greater Clinton Community raises $30,000 for gifts to the Landau Apartments and Joanna fire families, with the presentation on Christmas Eve Eve, at the First Baptist Church, Clinton.

Santa and his elves are there, in addition to event organizers Nickie Templeton, former Clinton High School Athletics Director, and Brenda Stewart, who runs the on-line news outlet, Laurens CountyBUZZ. The Landau and Joanna house fires happened on Sunday, and the Greater Clinton Community immediately sprang into action. Volunteers have been working since Sunday afternoon to sort out a massive amount of clothes donated for the families who lost everything -- 4 days before Christmas. A fund is established for the fire families' benefit at Arthur State Bank.

Each families receives a monetary gift to help get them back on their feet. Stewart with Laurens County Council member Brown Patterson make these presentations. Emergency housing also is being arranged.

Clinton City Councilmen Danny Cook and Gary Kuykendal represent the City of Clinton at this event, held in the Family Life Center. The Clinton Police Department provides bicycles for the children.

Organizers are able to donate $4,000 to funeral expenses for the one person who died - 4 year old Maddison Olivia Jeter.

Train rides are made possible by the Jesus Loves Me Train / Polar Express (Joe Fuller) - and each child receives a new coat.