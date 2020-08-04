Our students' creative visions

Students can’t finish art; never mind, it is enjoyable to observe any way.

The Coronavirus has left many students in an “incomplete” situation, even as they strive to finish work packets and on-line “virtual learning”. For the art teachers of District 56, that “unfinishedness” still has value.

They want their students’ art seen.

“The visual arts teachers of Laurens School District 56 want to show our current works of progress. Unfortunately, our students may have very little time to finish these or no time at all. This page is dedicated to all of our arts students and we want to show our pride and support for their hard work, especially during this disruption from our normal lives,” said art teacher Travis Bouknight.

He is the founder of the dedicated Facebook page, “The Unfinished Artwork of District 56.” Ironically, the last major gathering for the Clinton-Joanna-Cross Hill-based district was the annual ArtsMix 56, held at Clinton High School.

Bouknight has posted many of his students’ art on the page, but others in the District 56 arts community have contributed, also. He offered an art lesson for an April 1 posting - showing a simple parabolic curve.

Above a recent posted-picture, Bouknight wrote, “(Student)’s drawing appears to show that his subway train was tagged by a future graffiti artist.”

It’s the kind of mind-stretching that art instructors encourage. Clinton doesn’t have a subway, much less a subway graffiti artist - and there is very little graffiti in the city (please, don’t take that as an invitation for some).

Others on the page are a fish, coffee shop, spacious room, a fish book, room design with Netflix, clown, “gliders and sliders,” Aurora Borealis, desert, underwater scene with fish that overlap, crocodiles, and castle towers.

In one post, the teacher writes, “(Student) is always thoughtful and has quality art work. If you’ve noticed, her subway train has a similar color scheme as a previous one. Even the two people in the front look similar. This happens a lot when students who sit near each other tend to be inspired by each other’s work and exchange ideas.”

One of the most striking posts is an Angel, from art teacher Anne Lane. She writes:

“These angels are finished but I wanted to show you these angels my students created in December in the After-School-Program. This is glue, fabric, and glitter.”

Responding to a “very beautiful” comment, Lane added, “Students made a whole choir. Angels are holding miniature sheet music, ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’ and ‘Joy to the World’. What fun!”

This “Unfinished Artwork” page is a public group that, so far, has 123 members. Its first posting date was March 19 - the Toucan that accompanies this article.