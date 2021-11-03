Our Revolutionary War Heritage

Outnumbered 300 to 20, Patriots lost their lives in a Laurens County forest.

Seeking to preserve its Revolutionary War heritage, Laurens County played host on Saturday to sons, daughters and children of the American Revolution at the Hayes Station massacre site.

Historian Durant Ashmore detailed how a “psychopathic killer” General William “Bloody Bill” Cunningham used his sword to end the lives of 20 Laurens County Patriots. Cunningham lived in this Laurens County area fighting as a Patriot before he turned to the Tory (British) side. He knew personally, as a former neighbor, several of the men he cut to death, as they were bound together - when he ran out his steam, he instructed his troops to finish the job. Two men were pardoned from being massacre victims.

Descendants of the men cut down at Hayes Station attended the ceremony.

Ashmore said of Cunningham, “He was the meanest guy ever to fight in the Revolutionary War and he came from right around here -- this was the Little River District, you’re going to hear me talk about Laurens County and the Little River District, they are interchangeable. Here in the Little River District this was a true civil war. Laurens County was divided down the middle -- some say a third were Tories, a third were Loyalists, and a third could care less whose side they were on. There were some great leaders, military leaders, that came from Laurens County ... there is no county in the state that cam claim to have two Revolutionary War generals (James Williams and Robert Cunningham) but Laurens County can.”

Robert Cunningham was a general and Patrick Cunningham was the richest man in the territory. Their cousin, William Cunningham, “was a strapping young man, very athletic and very handsome so they say.”

William Cunningham for the beginning of war was a Patriot; he fought at the battle of the Cane Break, the only pitched battle in what is now Greenville County, as it was Cherokee Territory. Because of disputes about his service and promotion, Williams Cunningham became insubordinate, so insubordinate that his commanding officer ordered him tied to a post and given 50 lashes in front of the entire regiment. He deserted, joined and fought for the Tories, and then later he walked from Florida to South Carolina to kill a Patriot who ordered his home-plantation looted. William Cunningham’s father and brother were “severely harassed” and William Cunningham shot the man who ordered the raid dead in front of the officer’s children. William Cunningham was a Loyalist officer; then, after Yorktown falls and most people presume the war has ended, the British in Charleston sent Cunningham on his raid to “make one last statement,” Ashmore said.

That’s when the massacre of Hayes Station happened (prior to that, 27 men were massacred at Cloud’s Creek after surrender; three people were killed at a livery; and one of Cunningham’s men shot and killed a Patriot officer in front of the man’s family; Cunningham’s bloody path continued through Walnut Grove Plantation).

William Cunningham was 23-24 years old at the time he commanded a raid in which more than 70 men were killed. “He was described as very athletic,” Ashmore said.

Post-Revolution, Hayes Station somehow became the property of Laurens County.

It is surrounded by private property.

This year, the County transferred ownership to a state battlefields preservation group. The bodies of the slain Patriots are believed to be in mass graves at the site. These remains are being searched for, but little information is being disclosed to discourage grave robbers. Ashmore has singular permission to be on the site by the property owner who controls ingress to the site. Ashmore has worked to cut trees and brush away from the massacre site, which apparently once included a block house.

A gray, hard granite, engraved marker commemorates the site where these men were killed in defense of their New Nation. It is surrounded by a rusting iron fence.

About 100 people attended Saturday’s commemoration - Nov. 19, 1781 was the Hayes Station massacre date. Cunningham’s troops killed 76 men on a bloody raid through Upstate South Carolina commissioned by the British garrison in Charleston - they were careful to stay just out of Cherokee Territory, where no man of European descent could be without a pass. Cunningham also fought in Georgia and Florida, and after the war he fled to the Bahamas and died young of either syphilis or poisoning.

The Hayes Station commemoration program was sponsored by the South Carolina Society Sons of the Revolution, Greenville Chapter SR; and the program included an invocation, presentation of colors by the Overmountain Men, Pledge of Allegiance, Salute to the South Carolina Flag, Sons of Revolution Pledge, welcome and remarks, keynote speaker - Historian Durant Ashmore, presentation of wreaths, benediction, and retirement of colors.

Jeff Murrie is President of the SC Society SR, and Albert Futrell is President of the Greenville Chapter Sons of the Revolution.

In a Facebook post, Durant said of Saturday’s ceremony, “Hayes Station is the site where on Nov. 19, 1781, Bloody Bill Cunningham brutally murdered 18 men of the gallant Little River Regiment (present day Laurens County) after these men had surrendered. This was one of the most gruesome massacres in the Revolutionary War, and Hayes Station is one of the most sacred sites in Laurens County. ... The deed for this one acre site has recently been transferred to the South Carolina Battlefield Trust. This means the site will now be protected for perpetuity, and exciting things are on the horizon. Hayes Station is only open to the public on a very limited basis and this is one of the few opportunities for visiting.”