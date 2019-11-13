Our Nation has a debt it can never repay

Honor & Tribute - Red Devils and Veterans.

The three companies of the Clinton High School Red Devil Army JROTC Battalion marched in place to instructions of “drill sergeant” Anthony Adams Friday morning in the gym. The warriors watching could not help but reflect on their days protecting America.

Laurens County veterans were recognized by their branches of service and by the conflicts in which they served during the annual Veterans Day observance. The collective student body and faculty gave a standing ovation to each group standing when their conflict was announced - a moment of silence was observed for WWI veterans.

This past extended weekend, Friday through Monday, Americans everywhere paused for moments to thank the nation’s Veterans. The Cities of Laurens and Clinton and Thornwell Charter School, Clinton, conducted their observances Monday morning. The Laurens County Museum conducted a program Monday night. Clinton Middle School has a Tribute Wall for veterans with connections to students and staff.

The national observance of Veterans Day dates to the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month - the precise time when World War I ended.

The CHS JROTC honored veterans with a slide show depicting the nation’s conflicts dating from WWI. Also, slide shows presented a spoken-word tribute to The American Flag, and depicted many local veterans. Some of these are CHS faculty, present and retired, and some are former Red Devil students and recent graduates who have chosen military service. Presbyterian College graduate Colonel Kimberly Hampton, the first female American pilot killed in action, was one of the nation’s protectors shown on the screen.

Gold Star and Blue Star families were recognized, and the POW-MIA Table was explained, during the observance’s remarks. The National Anthem, special choral music and “Taps” also were presented.

Outside, small American Flags marked each tree on the school’s grounds. These trees were dedicated, shortly after CHS was built, to veterans and now are reaching maturity throughout the campus. - Vic MacDonald, Editor

Music during veterans and active-service slide show - American Soldier, God Bless the USA, Already There, Hallelujah.