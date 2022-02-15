"Our hearts hurt for our visitors from Howard University"

THE CONDEMNATION CONTINUES.

The actions of some students at Presbyterian College, shouting racial and sexual harassment at members of the Howard University lacrosse team on Feb. 11, continues to draw condemnation from many sources, including the College President who was inaugurated in October.

Alumni posting to social media opined that what the students did is an Honor Code Violation, and warrants expulsion.

One poster said PC Lacrosse should forfeit its 16-6 win.

Howard Lacrosse continued on from PC last week, losing at Gardner-Webb, 18-6, in North Carolina. PC Lacrosse will have home matches Feb. 25, March 2, 9, and 25.

The Howard head coach’s husband said on social media that he wished he had been at Bailey Memorial Stadium an hour before the Bison played the Blue Hose but added, “My wife can take care of herself.”

Others have said they doubt these were PC students, but the college has confirmed now in two separate statements that it suspects the offenders are students. The Clinton Police Department was not asked to respond.

The conference that governs PC in sports except football, wrestling, and acrobatics - The Big South Conference - said, “Presbyterian College officials informed the Big South Conference of an incident that occurred prior to the Howard University at Presbyterian College women’s lacrosse game on Friday, Feb. 11. The Conference is shocked and saddened by the horrific and unacceptable behavior by some Presbyterian College students. These actions are alarming and completely contrary to who the Big South is and what our values are. No student-athlete should experience such things when visiting a Big South institution. Presbyterian College is investigating the matter and will report its findings to the Conference. It is the Conference’s expectation that appropriate measures will be taken against anyone found to have participated in this abhorrent incident.”

Also, various media reported on an apology from Presbyterian head women’s lacrosse coach Eric Clakeley. “We apologize to the Howard University women’s lacrosse coach and her players, and we deeply regret the experience they had on our campus. We respect and support Coach Healy-Silcott and the Howard Women’s Lacrosse team. We wish them well for the remainder of the season,” Clakeley’s tweet said.

Statements of condemnation also have come from USA Lacrosse and from Kery Davis, the Athletics Director of Howard University.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported, "Howard University targeted with fourth bomb threat in recent weeks - Howard University issued a shelter-in-place order Monday morning following another bomb threat — the fourth since early January,” in a Feb. 14 article.

It’s part of a nationwide trend by individuals now under investigation to target historically black colleges and universities with bomb threats on and in the days since Feb. 1, the start of Black History Month.

Gov. Henry McMaster appeared Tuesday with HBCU presidents for a ceremonial bill signing for H. 4576, Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day, Tuesday, February 15, in South Carolina.

Presbyterian College issued a second statement last Tuesday about the racist and sexist language that its students used toward the female athletes of Howard University, Washington, D.C. The South Carolina State University softball team was competing in a tournament at the same time at the PC Softball Complex, just a few yards from the stadium. SC State is a HBCU institution in Orangeburg, SC.

In response, PC has closed down all areas outside yet adjoining its athletic fields. The offenders in the lacrosse harassment were in an area known as Hoseville.

The Howard Lacrosse coach called them “white boys in trucks.”

This is the college’s second statement:

Yesterday, Dr. Kerry Pannell (Provost) and Dr. Will Harris (Chair, Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council) released a statement on behalf of the college about the events leading up to the women’s lacrosse game on Friday, Feb. 11. I wanted to share my own thoughts and provide a progress update on PC’s path forward.

The racist, misogynistic, and hateful behaviors exhibited by individuals on the day in question are an abomination. They have no place anywhere in civilized society, let alone at PC. Numerous students, faculty, staff, and alumni have contacted me to express their outrage, utter embarrassment, and disbelief that such behavior can even happen today on our campus. I concur. PC resolutely and unequivocally condemns all forms of racism, misogyny, hatred, and discrimination. We value and respect the dignity and self-worth of all individuals.

We also must remember that the actions of a few reflect on the campus as a whole. The fact that some of our students felt sufficiently comfortable, privileged, and empowered to undertake such deplorable and hateful actions is a clear sign of the significant work we must all do to continue building a more equitable and inclusive campus for all community members and visitors.

Our hearts hurt for our visitors from Howard University. They also hurt for women and people of color in the PC community, many of whom have told me they feel less safe on their own campus because of the actions of select students. We, as a community, stand with them and are committed to their safety and ability to flourish.

While it is proper and right to express outrage and to apologize for wrongdoing, we will not confuse apologies with action, accountability, and meaningful progress toward living our values. Accordingly:

PC has engaged independent counsel to conduct an investigation to ensure the most efficient, thorough, and accurate gathering of facts and documentation of findings. We are committed to an expeditious, thorough, and fair process and to severe consequences for individuals found responsible.

Effective immediately and until further notice, students and spectators planning to watch Presbyterian College athletic events in person must enter the athletic venue and sit in the designated fan seating areas. Adjacent areas surrounding athletic venues are off limits prior to, during, and after athletic competition. This policy includes the area commonly known as “Hoseville,” outside of Bailey Memorial Stadium. The policy covers all areas outside the PC Baseball Complex fencing, including between the PC Baseball Complex and the fraternity houses and along the outfield wall. At the Templeton Center Tennis Courts, spectators must remain on top of the hill near the bleachers. At the PC Softball Complex, students must enter the complex and stay in the designated fan seating areas. If you witness inappropriate behavior, immediately notify a member of the event security staff or contact PC Campus Police to allow them to address the situation immediately.

Please stand with and lift up our brothers and sisters who are left hurting and feeling less safe in their own community as a result of last week’s events. PC offers students free in-person and virtual appointments and confidential counseling with our licensed clinicians through our counseling services office. Simply contact the Counseling Center at 864-833-8263 or counselingandhealth@presby.edu . For staff and faculty, the Employee Assistance Program offers free counseling services. For more information, call 855-775-4357 with company code RSLI859.

Working together, we will hold ourselves accountable, make meaningful progress toward realizing our ideals, and make PC a more uplifting and welcoming place for all community members and campus visitors.

With regard to racial and sexist harassment being an Honor Code violation, this is what the college says about its Honor Code:

The PC Honor Code

“On my honor, I will abstain from all deceit. I will neither give nor receive unacknowledged aid in my academic work nor will I permit such action by any member of this community. I will respect the persons and property of the community, and will not condone the discourteous or dishonest treatment of these by my peers. In my every act, I will seek to maintain a high standard of honesty and truthfulness for myself and for the College.”

The Honor Council and Blue Book

The Honor Council is a student-led body that also includes faculty members. It investigates allegations of Honor Code violations, holds hearings, and decides on penalties according to rules laid out in the Blue Book. Students apply for membership in the Honor Council in February, for the following academic year, and are chosen by the Council’s Executive Committee.

The treatment of Howard University women’s lacrosse student-athletes comes at a time when Presbyterian College is trying to hire a diversity director. This is the vice-president level job description from January 10:

Presbyterian College welcomes applications and inquiries in its search for an experienced leader for the position of the Rogers-Ingram Vice President for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. This endowed, Cabinet-level position appointed by the President, is highly visible and requires executive presence and strong planning, execution and collaborative skills, as well as demonstrated experience in bringing about institutional changes related to a more diverse curriculum, an inclusive faculty, staff, and student population, and a more equitable learning and work environment.

Presbyterian College is a private liberal arts college in South Carolina that has witnessed changes in its student population over the last decade and a half, with increasing diversity of race and socioeconomic background, country of origin, and religious affiliation. Our communities of LGBTQ+ students and allies and of students with disabilities are larger and more diverse as well. Presbyterian College is committed to being a just, equitable, and inclusive community for all who live, learn, and work here. We seek an exceptional candidate who can guide us to the next level of making this commitment a reality.

Specific duties include:

Serve as an advisor and change agent to provide solutions, resources, and training on JEDI related topics to staff, faculty, and students.

Advance the student-centered commitment of the College by making the education, safety, growth, and well-being of students their top priority. Conduct assessments of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion on campus. Advocate for changes necessary to promote justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Create, implement, and monitor programs events and initiatives designed to ensure fair and equitable treatment of students, faculty and staff. Develop organization-wide initiatives that advance knowledge management related to systemic racism and structural inequity, including recruiting strategies to cultivate a more diverse class of students. Advise and oversee programming for student organizations that include Multicultural Student Union, Spectrum, PC NAACP, and PC Fellowship Choir.

Serve as a liaison to all College stakeholders to address issues of oppression, bias, and exclusion.

Work with the President to build sister school relationships, articulation agreements, and other collaborations that advance PC’s JEDI objectives. Coordinate with the Provost and appropriate faculty members to teach JEDI-related classes that meet general education requirements. Consult with the VP of Enrollment on the design and implementation of inclusive recruiting strategies to cultivate a more diverse class of students. Partner with the VP of Human Resources , members of the Cabinet, and other College stakeholders to create opportunities to attract and retain employees from diverse backgrounds and analyze employee demographics to set benchmarks, goals and metrics. Partner with Student Affairs in designing co-curricular opportunities that engage students from diverse populations, and in supporting the holistic development of students. Collaborate with Academic Affairs on curriculum evaluation and revision to promote effective pedagogical approaches addressing inherent bias or oppression, ensuring equity and inclusion. Partner with Institutional Research to conduct and produce results of the Minority Student Report. Partner with Marketing and Communications to draft communications for initiatives including effective ways to increase overall engagement in JEDI programs. Cultivate relationships with JEDI professionals , networks, and academic communities to learn and share best practices and innovations.

Oversee allocation of resources, including area budget preparation and overall financial management of the Office of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Required Qualifications:

Doctorate in a relevant field

Record of successfully developing, implementing, and leading activities and programs to advance justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion goals in an institution of higher education or other complex organization

Deep understanding of barriers to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in the higher education context and strategies to mitigate them, including faculty recruitment, development and retention strategies, student success, cultural competency in the curriculum, the impact of diversity on education, evaluation of the university climate, and the policy and legal dynamics of affirmative action and diversity in higher education.

Willingness and ability to foster and facilitate difficult conversations, as well as skill in conflict resolution, especially in helping communities heal and reunite after divisive and/or painful events.

Experience with managing a budget across multiple program priorities

Demonstrated commitment to engagement with students and to fostering student well-being

Demonstrated commitment to building a community that is more inclusive and intentionally supportive of people from historically marginalized communities, including, but not limited to, racial/ethnic minority students, LGBTQ students and allies, first-generation students, low-income students, and students with disabilities.

Presbyterian College is an EEO employer and does not discriminate against any person or group on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, pregnancy, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status or genetic information. PC is building a culturally diverse faculty and staff committed to working in a multicultural environment and encourages applications from minorities and women.

In January, PC conducted its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. annual convocation as a virtual event. Its Black History Month activities were and are scheduled for Feb. 2, Feb. 12, Feb. 15, Feb. 17, Feb. 19 and Feb. 25.

Former SC Sen. Floyd Nicholson, of Greenwood, was the Dr. Booker T. Ingram Jr. Convocation and Lecture speaker to start Black History Month.

Children’s Defense Fund leader, Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson, was the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Convocation speaker.

But after the Feb. 11 harassment, a poster on the private group On, On PC! said, “Had to take my PC flag down out of my classroom window. Ashamed to show my students I’m an alum right now.”