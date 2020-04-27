TODAY: On a beautiful Monday morning, Our State's Heroes in the Air Salute the Heroes of the Hospitals and Physicians' Offices of South Carolina - more photos.

As part of Operation American Resolve, the SC Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing conducts a flyover at Upstate hospitals. Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital was the jets' 11:25 - 11:40 destination, between Hillcrest in Simpsonville and Spartanburg Medical Center. In the late morning / early afternoon, Union Medical Center and Newberry County Memorial Hospitals receive their flyovers.

These are regional flyovers to honor the health care workers who have taken many risks on behalf of their patients -- Swamp Fox Salute to COVID-19 Responders (April 27, 2020).