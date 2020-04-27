Home / Breaking News / OPERATION AMERICAN RESOLVE

OPERATION AMERICAN RESOLVE

Mon, 04/27/2020 - 12:40pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photo by Vic MacDonald for MyClintonNews.com

TODAY: On a beautiful Monday morning, Our State's Heroes in the Air Salute the Heroes of the Hospitals and Physicians' Offices of South Carolina - more photos.

As part of Operation American Resolve, the SC Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing conducts a flyover at Upstate hospitals. Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital was the jets' 11:25 - 11:40 destination, between Hillcrest in Simpsonville and Spartanburg Medical Center. In the late morning / early afternoon, Union Medical Center and Newberry County Memorial Hospitals receive their flyovers.

These are regional flyovers to honor the health care workers who have taken many risks on behalf of their patients -- Swamp Fox Salute to COVID-19 Responders (April 27, 2020).

 

 

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here