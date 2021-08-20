The District 56 Board of Trustees will recognize the 2021 Teacher of the Year and the Support Staff Person of the Year Monday night.

The board's regular monthly meeting will be at 7:30 pm in the Clinton High School auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.

Special recognitions will be the board's 3rd agenda item. Each school has named a Teacher of the Year candidate and a Support Staff Person of the Year candidate. Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields will update the Opening of School. He also will present a long-range needs assessment.

The July Finance Information will be presented. Operations will present an alternative programs recap, discipline report recap, and attendance reports. Instruction will present mission and vision of the district, two policies, and local board approved courses.

The next D56 Board meeting will be Sept. 27, 7:30 pm at Clinton High School. Individual schools have set open house dates from Sept. 9 - Sept. 21.