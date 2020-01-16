Ministries of the Open Door Christian Center, Clinton.

Hope for the hopeless, Help for the hurting. Changing lives and families through Jesus Christ.

The Open Door Christian Center has 3 ministries:

1. Hunger – Geraldine’s Soup Kitchen is named after the founder of the ministry who up until she couldn’t go any longer was a very vital part of the ministry to the people we served as well as the staff and board members. We serve the public from 12 noon till 1 pm Monday thru Friday. We have operated the Soup Kitchen since April 8, 2011.

2. Addiction recovery – Hope Recovery men and Hope Recovery female is so named because the men and women who attend this recovery program has repeatedly told us that they found hope here while in attendance. Hope Recovery is a 90 day in house program consisting of: group meetings, church services, community involvement, cardboard recycling for work therapy, life skills training through a hands on approach (chores such as; sweeping, moping, washing dishes, carrying out trash, dusting), handling difficult situations such as conflict management (with supervision when there is a conflict between two or more men), counseling (when needed or asked for)and learning to apply of God’s word to daily life. Hope Recovery for males has been in existence since September 2003. The Female Recovery has been in existence since June of 2017.

3. Homelessness – The Homeless program is an up to 90 day “emergency” shelter. We house men and women in the facility where we house Hope Recovery residents. We house transients who get stranded, pedestrians traveling form north to south, and we open our doors to all who are outside when weather gets dangerous. However, these who have not been vetted through the application process will be searched for contraband(knives, guns, Alcohol, drugs, cell phones media devices etc.) and must surrender such until they leave the next day. We have had the shelter since 1997. However, over the years the addiction recovery ministry has been our number one used ministry up until we opened Geraldine’s Kitchen.