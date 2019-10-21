The only municipal courts in Upstate SC

PICKLEBALL HAPPENINGS - the nation's fast-growing sport.

For those who have not been to the Clinton Family YMCA lately, you may notice the new outdoor Pickleball courts at the YMCA Tennis and Pickleball Center. The Clinton YMCA has expanded its facility and added two new dedicated pickleball courts (a ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning).

What is Pickleball you ask??

Pickleball is actually the fastest growing sport in the United States. Pickleball is a paddle sport (similar to a racquet sport) that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Pickleball is a sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players. As any Pickleball player will attest, once you’re tried it, you are hooked!’

It is known for its ease of learning and appeal to all ages. Anyone can play this sport! Whether they are looking for a fun game, a healthy exercise or intense competition, Pickleball has the ability to fulfill all of these desires. And very little equipment is needed to play the game. How many more reasons do you need?

Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball, over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports, the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications.

The Clinton YMCA will be announcing pickleball clinics for anyone looking for an introduction to pickleball and will have paddles and balls readily available to be checked out. (Must be 15 years of age to participate or be accompanied by an adult).

The pickleball and tennis courts are, of course, inclusive with a YMCA membership.