One man shot to death

BREAKING --- AUTHORITIES SAID 1 PERSON WAS SHOT TO DEATH TONIGHT IN CLINTON.

The incident happened outside the First Pentecostal Church, reports said. A Coroner's Office report said the victim was a male, ID as Kerven Simmons, 29, of Fountain Inn. Clinton Police and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

The incident happened about 7 pm on Academy Street.

No additional details have been released; a separate report said there also has been a second shooting with at least one victim (condition unknown).