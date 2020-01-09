Home / Breaking News / One man shot to death

One man shot to death

Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:41pm Vic MacDonald

BREAKING --- AUTHORITIES SAID 1 PERSON WAS SHOT TO DEATH TONIGHT IN CLINTON.

 

The incident happened outside the First Pentecostal Church, reports said. A Coroner's Office report said the victim was a male, ID as Kerven Simmons, 29, of Fountain Inn. Clinton Police and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

The incident happened about 7 pm on Academy Street.

No additional details have been released; a separate report said there also has been a second shooting with at least one victim (condition unknown). 

 

