One of just 24 in the nation

Laurens District 56 Named National Beta District of Distinction.

National Beta is proud to announce Laurens County School District 56 as a 2020-2021 National District of Distinction. This award is given to those deserving districts who offer National Beta in all schools in their district, and who induct qualifying students in all eligible grades (4‐12).

Laurens District 56 is one of only 24 districts to receive this award nationwide.

Through the exceptional efforts of Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, club sponsors, and deserving Beta members, District 56 has flourished since the district’s initial Beta charter. This national award speaks highly of District 56’s commitment to academic excellence, leadership development and service involvement, and illustrates their dedication to preparing students for college, and career readiness. The students in their district understand the importance of these qualities and exemplify the Beta motto, Let Us Lead by Serving Others.

Award recipients received a National Beta District of Distinction award to proudly display at their district office. In addition, National Beta District of Distinction principals received a plaque to display at their school.

About National Beta: National Beta is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. Since its beginnings in 1934, National Beta has been committed to providing students with a positive experience in a supportive manner in grades 4-12. The organization recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills.

For more information about National Beta, visit betaclub.org