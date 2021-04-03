One of the best in the nation

Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital achieves national recognition in Newsweek’s annual best maternity hospitals ranking - Second consecutive year.

One of only 10 hospitals recognized in South Carolina

Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital was ranked among the Best Maternity Hospitals nationally, according to Newsweek’s annual list which includes 217 hospitals across 36 states.

Only 10 hospitals were ranked in South Carolina with seven of them being Prisma Health facilities. This is the second consecutive year Laurens County Hospital has been recognized by Newsweek.

“I’m pleased to see our hardworking team at Laurens County recognized for their accomplishments in such a challenging year. We are humbled to be a part of the journey to motherhood for the women in this community and take great pride in providing the very best care to our patients,” said Justin Benfield, CEO of Laurens County Hospital.

Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. healthcare facilities. Hospitals were recognized based on the results of the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey conducted by The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit that monitors the quality and safety of hospitals.

Kacey Eichelberger, chair of OBGYN for Prisma Health is proud of all that the team has accomplished. “On behalf of the entire Prisma Health OBGYN team spread across our beautiful state – a team that includes not only doctors, nurses and midwives but counselors, sonographers and social workers – we are thrilled to be recognized again for providing exceptional care for women in South Carolina during their pregnancy and beyond.”

Prisma Health is the only health system recognized in the Midlands and Upstate regions of South Carolina. Other Prisma Health maternity hospitals recognized by Newsweek include:

Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia

Prisma Health Baptist Easley

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital in Greenville

Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures, including newborn bilirubin screening before discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

Eichelberger added, “We leave our families every day to help women grow their own as safely as possible – this is the great work of our lives, and we are thrilled to be honored for doing it well. We do not take for granted the trust that women put in us at such a vulnerable time in their lives, and we will continue to do our very best to be deserving of it.”