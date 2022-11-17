Nov. 26 - Small Business Saturday

SBA Administrator Guzman Calls on Americans to “Shop Small®” on Small Business Saturday® Across America WASHINGTON – Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, calls on Americans to “Shop Small” throughout this holiday season and on Small Business Saturday, which falls on November 26. “As our economy continues to stabilize, it’s more important than ever that consumers shop and dine small during the holiday shopping season,” said Administrator Guzman. “We continue to see positive impacts and opportunities for our small business owners through President Biden’s economic agenda, and Small Business Saturday is another chance for us to further strengthen America’s entrepreneurs with our local and online spending and promotion.” The Biden-Harris Administration has been aggressive in laying the foundation for small business growth through the American Rescue Plan and the equitable implementation of SBA economic relief programs. Thanks to President Biden’s economic leadership, we saw a record number of Americans apply to start nearly 8.5 million new businesses – higher than any similar period on record. Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express, is a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods around the country. According to American Express, the projected total reported spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday last year hit a record high with an estimated $23.3 billion1. The SBA has cosponsored Small Business Saturday since 2011, and the Agency continues to help entrepreneurs leverage new opportunities with the 13th annual Small Business Saturday. Small business owners look forward to another strong year, and the SBA is doing its part by expanding and retooling resources to support all small business owners throughout their entrepreneurial journeys. For more information on SBA’s programs and services and to find an office near you, visit www.sba.gov. To learn more about Small Business Saturday, visit www.sba.gov/saturday. [1] The American Express 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey was conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express. The study is a nationally representative sample of 2,426 U.S. adults 18 years of age or older. The sample was collected using an email invitation and an online survey. The study gathered self-reported data and does not reflect actual receipts or sales. It was conducted anonymously on November 28, 2021. The survey has an overall margin of error of +/- 2.0%, at the 95% level of confidence. Projections are based on the current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population, ages 18 years and over. --- Cosponsorship Authorization #22-47-C. SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. ### About the U.S. Small Business Administration The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.