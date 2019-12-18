Northern Laurens County

Area gets county’s focus from services to a noise complaint.

In the coming year that starts Wednesday, January 1, Laurens County’s Northern Area will bring on-line a new emergency services building and, in the mind of one county council member, should get a zoning ordinance.

Local minister Terry Wilkinson told the council Dec. 10 that a third race track in the area is threatening to derail a booming housing market - fueled by people wanting to get away from the noise and congestion of Greenville County. Laurens County can’t control the growth - it has no zoning.

“The administration needs to look at a zoning ordinance or land-use plan,” council member Garrett McDaniel said at the conclusion of a 2 and 1/4 hour meeting. “We will experience growth. This is a perfect time.”

Laurens County has a noise ordinance, but it must be proven that a place has noise over a certain decibels level. Wilkinson said the owners of the Motivated Sports Complex have no way of proving they are within the acceptable limits. Right now, it’s bulldozers and construction, including on Thanksgiving Day, and later it will be two-stroke engines racing near otherwise peaceful housing. “People are moving away. I’m not going, I’ve been here 30 years,” said Wilkinson, who owns a 50-60 acre tract. He said the new race track is within 100 yards of a pond that Laurens County installed 40 years ago. “Growth is going to happen, but we have to control how we grow,” he said.

In response to growth, Laurens County has built and is staffing a fire station on Thompson Road, but its plans to have another emergency response building on Old Laurens Road have run into difficulties - and council division.

Council member Diane Anderson said the building needs to be used as designed - as a fire truck and ambulance station.

Council Vice-chairman Joe Wood said no personnel should be assigned there until the building can be finished out, including a fire-suppression sprinkler.

The other five council members want something done much more quickly.

“Now,” said council member Jeff Carroll.

“We have a $900,000 building we’re not using,” said council member Kemp Younts.

“I agree with Mr. Younts,” said council member Brown Patterson. “I hate it wasn’t planned appropriately at the beginning. Our delegation will help us get the money.”

To get the building functional, a divided council approved spending $60,000 from the FILOT special projects fund for non-recurring costs (a $15,000 sign, furniture, computers) and $2,400 a month from the county contingency fund for recurring costs (utilities, phone bill, internet). Personnel from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Service and Emergency Medical Service will work there - but they cannot stay overnight.

County Administration is working on a complete build-out price - Wood estimates the sprinkler system alone will cost a quarter million dollars.

“Let’s at least get a presence there,” said Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts.

The Fire Service can’t put a truck there until the fire bay is heated.

“It does not make sense to move in when it’s not ready,” Wood insisted.

The building is an important symbol for Laurens County.

It sits near the front gate of the massive ZF Transmissions plant. Just across I-385 is the county’s newest industrial park - The Connexial Center. Development officials are asking the state to consider a federal transportation application for a $61 million new interchange of I-385 in this area. Council has been told a 300-home subdivision is sitting on-go in this, the growth area of Laurens County. If the building is manned, Laurens County government can say it is serious about facilitating growth in a high-growth area.

A majority of council was willing to move on this project because it appears the county audit will show a $1.9 million increase in the Laurens County government fund balance in 2019 compared to 2018. The county raised taxes (2 mils) to bring EMS close to self-sustaining status, and made a nominal increase in the per-residence trash fee to bring Solid Waste closer to self-sustaining status. Other than that, the county’s financial position is improving because of stream-lined spending, a robust economy, and a jobless rate less than 3 percent - that doesn’t mean, however, that the county should go on a spending-spree, said County Administrator Jon Caime.

He has given the council the third version of a 10-year plan to meet long-range capital needs. The price tag is $160 million.