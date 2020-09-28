The northern area's growth

Growth - what “we’ve been wanting” - is visioned for North Laurens County

Laurens County has looked for growth. Now we’ll see if it can handle growth.

Participants in the Laurens County Development Corporation’s Sept. 15 board meeting heard that developers are calling the rural electric cooperative to inquire about available land in the north area. Fountain Inn, a community straddling the Greenville-Laurens County line, is starting to experience growth and is dealing with growth’s demands. An Upstate economic developer says now what is needed most is affordable housing, for people and couples in the $50,000 annual salary range.

“We are getting calls from developers about subdivisions in Fountain Inn and the Laurens County line,” said Randy Garrett, the LCDC board chairman and an executive of the Laurens Electric Co-op. “There is a lot of available land close to the Greenville County line that is perfect for residential (development). Once that one developer puts in 300-400 homes, it will snowball.

“It is the development we’ve been wanting.”

John Lummus, who directs activities of the Upstate Alliance (area of 10 counties, 200 private sector investors), said people are responding to the group’s Move Up campaign.

It appeals to young workers who move from cities of the North to the fast-growing Greenville-Spartanburg Corridor. As they look, or once they get here, they find an abundance of $300,000 - $400,000 houses in Greenville County. But, they need something affordable.

“We lack affordable housing” in Upstate South Carolina, Lummus said.

Garrett said “a lot of people” are going to be moving to the Upstate in the next two years. And many of them can work from home.

“We are looking for new companies,” Lummus said. “We are working on innovation and tech companies. We have people calling on companies in Florida (away from COVID-heavy Miami).”

Lummus said his organization is slowly “opening up” - all employees had been working from home, and now some are coming back into the office. Industry site recruiters still are not traveling so, Lummus said, his staff has worked on quality of life pitches sent to the recruiters, and on updating internal listings and brochures. They are facilitating “Skill Up” - telling people here who lost their jobs where the training opportunities are for new positions. They have placed an emphasis on Life Sciences and digital marketing.

The LCDC has won a SC Commerce grant of $25,000 to produce professional, drone-aerial views of Laurens County’s industrial properties and spec buildings. These can be sent digitally to people who seek industry sites for everything from major corporations to start-ups.

There is some traditional networking being done - the Upstate Alliance golf tournament will be in October, and an investors-gathering will be at The Clinton House, Lummus said. Alliance County-members in addition to Laurens are Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Oconee, and Union; city-members are Clinton, Anderson, Easley, Fountain Inn, Greenville, Mauldin, Spartanburg, and Union.