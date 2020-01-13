Home / Breaking News / North Clinton Is a Disaster

North Clinton Is a Disaster

Mon, 01/13/2020 - 2:40pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photo by Vic MacDonald

PLEASE SEND HELP!!! - photo gallery.

A handful of people is trying to clear storm debris from the area of Airport Road, near Richloom, where the Clinton City Limits ends and the Laurens County rural area starts. It was obvious Saturday night that the road was blocked, but daylight shows the full extent of the damage. County equipment is on the scene but major power lines are down.

This is a photo gallery of North Clinton, taken at 2 pm today (Jan. 13). At the height of a Saturday night storm, 900 customers were without power from the City of Clinton, and the Clinton Fire Department responded to 23 calls from 8:34 pm Saturday to 9:35 am Sunday.

The epicenter of the storm, however, appears to have been Airport Road, where large areas have been clear-cut recently, removing a barrier to the wind. Jefferson St and Beauregard St in the Clinton city limits have heavily damaged houses and there are trees and power lines down around the Friendship AME Church cemetery.

There are no reports of life-threatening injuries. One school was closed - the MS Bailey Child Development Center - because there was no electricity Monday morning. The City announced that a tree had fallen off-road near Richloom causing a subsequent power outage.

__________________

 

As I am sure you are all aware, Saturday night’s storm caused wide spread damage across the northern area of the City of Clinton and the fire district.  Clinton Fire responded 23 storm related calls from 8:34 pm Saturday to Sunday morning at 9:35 am  Clinton Fire had 12 members of staff, that operated in 5 emergency vehicles, that answered all calls within a 3 to 4 minute response time.  There were three calls for trees on homes, one of which had three persons trapped, and who were able to self-extricate prior to our arrival.  There was an accident on Willard Road with a vehicle on a tree.  There were multiple trees in roadway calls, and down electrical lines.  Crews worked diligently in answering the bulk of all calls by 2:30 am on Sunday, January 12.  There were some residual calls until Saturday morning that our normal sift operations were able to handle. 
 
Through this time period, there were no reported injuries. 
 
Clinton Fire worked hand in hand with Clinton Police, and Clinton Public Works to make areas safe for the community and those on the roadways.  A special thanks goes to Laurens County Dispatch.  These professionals received a very large 911 call volume, managed the volume, and calmly communicated a large number of calls in a short time period to us, as well, to all emergency responders in Laurens County. 
 
                Call Dispatched                                 Call Type                                                                              Call Location
01/11/2020 20:34:57 EST
Accident-Unknown/Possible Injuries, None
LEESVILLE CHURCH RD / FOREST RD
01/11/2020 21:10:22 EST
Congested Traffic/Obstruction, None
AIRPORT RD / LEWIS ST
01/11/2020 21:14:30 EST
Patient Trapped, None
308 BEAUREGARD ST
01/11/2020 21:15:04 EST
Patient Trapped, None
308 BEAUREGARD ST
01/11/2020 21:24:34 EST
Tree on House, None
414 E FLORIDA ST
01/11/2020 21:26:40 EST
Electrical Hazard, Tree In Roadway
314 N ADAIR ST
01/11/2020 21:41:17 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
212 HAMPTON AVE
01/11/2020 21:48:05 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
103 N BELL ST APT B
01/11/2020 22:12:14 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
103 N BELL ST APT B
01/11/2020 22:15:32 EST
Message/Information, None
307 BEAUREGARD ST
01/11/2020 22:27:51 EST
Tree on Power Line, None
506 N SLOAN ST
01/11/2020 22:29:58 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
WASHINGTON ST / N SLOAN ST
01/11/2020 22:31:08 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
MUSGROVE ST / WILLARD RD
01/11/2020 22:32:07 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
JEFFERSON ST / N BELL ST
01/11/2020 22:33:02 EST
Electrical Hazard, None
DAVIS ST / FOREST ST
01/11/2020 22:34:01 EST
Accident-Personal Injury(PI), None
731 CAROLYN DR
01/11/2020 22:35:08 EST
Electrical Hazard, None
BOND ST / N BELL ST
01/11/2020 22:35:58 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
SPRINGDALE DR
01/11/2020 22:42:25 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
469 AIRPORT RD
01/11/2020 23:14:06 EST
Tree on House, None
301 BEAUREGARD ST
01/11/2020 23:36:21 EST
, None
301 BAILEY ST
01/12/2020 00:51:28 EST
Tree on House, None
502 W MAIN ST
01/12/2020 09:37:43 EST
Tree In Roadway, None
SIMMONS DR / WILLARD RD
 
Please let me know if you have any questions related to the information in this email. 
 
 
Chief Phillip Russell
Clinton Fire

 

 

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here