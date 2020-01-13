North Clinton Is a Disaster

PLEASE SEND HELP!!! - photo gallery.

A handful of people is trying to clear storm debris from the area of Airport Road, near Richloom, where the Clinton City Limits ends and the Laurens County rural area starts. It was obvious Saturday night that the road was blocked, but daylight shows the full extent of the damage. County equipment is on the scene but major power lines are down.

This is a photo gallery of North Clinton, taken at 2 pm today (Jan. 13). At the height of a Saturday night storm, 900 customers were without power from the City of Clinton, and the Clinton Fire Department responded to 23 calls from 8:34 pm Saturday to 9:35 am Sunday.

The epicenter of the storm, however, appears to have been Airport Road, where large areas have been clear-cut recently, removing a barrier to the wind. Jefferson St and Beauregard St in the Clinton city limits have heavily damaged houses and there are trees and power lines down around the Friendship AME Church cemetery.

There are no reports of life-threatening injuries. One school was closed - the MS Bailey Child Development Center - because there was no electricity Monday morning. The City announced that a tree had fallen off-road near Richloom causing a subsequent power outage.

__________________

As I am sure you are all aware, Saturday night’s storm caused wide spread damage across the northern area of the City of Clinton and the fire district. Clinton Fire responded 23 storm related calls from 8:34 pm Saturday to Sunday morning at 9:35 am Clinton Fire had 12 members of staff, that operated in 5 emergency vehicles, that answered all calls within a 3 to 4 minute response time. There were three calls for trees on homes, one of which had three persons trapped, and who were able to self-extricate prior to our arrival. There was an accident on Willard Road with a vehicle on a tree. There were multiple trees in roadway calls, and down electrical lines. Crews worked diligently in answering the bulk of all calls by 2:30 am on Sunday, January 12. There were some residual calls until Saturday morning that our normal sift operations were able to handle.

Through this time period, there were no reported injuries.

Clinton Fire worked hand in hand with Clinton Police, and Clinton Public Works to make areas safe for the community and those on the roadways. A special thanks goes to Laurens County Dispatch. These professionals received a very large 911 call volume, managed the volume, and calmly communicated a large number of calls in a short time period to us, as well, to all emergency responders in Laurens County.

Call Dispatched Call Type Call Location

01/11/2020 20:34:57 EST Accident-Unknown/Possible Injuries, None LEESVILLE CHURCH RD / FOREST RD 01/11/2020 21:10:22 EST Congested Traffic/Obstruction, None AIRPORT RD / LEWIS ST 01/11/2020 21:14:30 EST Patient Trapped, None 308 BEAUREGARD ST 01/11/2020 21:15:04 EST Patient Trapped, None 308 BEAUREGARD ST 01/11/2020 21:24:34 EST Tree on House, None 414 E FLORIDA ST 01/11/2020 21:26:40 EST Electrical Hazard, Tree In Roadway 314 N ADAIR ST 01/11/2020 21:41:17 EST Tree In Roadway, None 212 HAMPTON AVE 01/11/2020 21:48:05 EST Tree In Roadway, None 103 N BELL ST APT B 01/11/2020 22:12:14 EST Tree In Roadway, None 103 N BELL ST APT B 01/11/2020 22:15:32 EST Message/Information, None 307 BEAUREGARD ST 01/11/2020 22:27:51 EST Tree on Power Line, None 506 N SLOAN ST 01/11/2020 22:29:58 EST Tree In Roadway, None WASHINGTON ST / N SLOAN ST 01/11/2020 22:31:08 EST Tree In Roadway, None MUSGROVE ST / WILLARD RD 01/11/2020 22:32:07 EST Tree In Roadway, None JEFFERSON ST / N BELL ST 01/11/2020 22:33:02 EST Electrical Hazard, None DAVIS ST / FOREST ST 01/11/2020 22:34:01 EST Accident-Personal Injury(PI), None 731 CAROLYN DR 01/11/2020 22:35:08 EST Electrical Hazard, None BOND ST / N BELL ST 01/11/2020 22:35:58 EST Tree In Roadway, None SPRINGDALE DR 01/11/2020 22:42:25 EST Tree In Roadway, None 469 AIRPORT RD 01/11/2020 23:14:06 EST Tree on House, None 301 BEAUREGARD ST 01/11/2020 23:36:21 EST , None 301 BAILEY ST 01/12/2020 00:51:28 EST Tree on House, None 502 W MAIN ST 01/12/2020 09:37:43 EST Tree In Roadway, None SIMMONS DR / WILLARD RD

Please let me know if you have any questions related to the information in this email.

Chief Phillip Russell

Clinton Fire