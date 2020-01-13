North Clinton Is a Disaster
PLEASE SEND HELP!!! - photo gallery.
A handful of people is trying to clear storm debris from the area of Airport Road, near Richloom, where the Clinton City Limits ends and the Laurens County rural area starts. It was obvious Saturday night that the road was blocked, but daylight shows the full extent of the damage. County equipment is on the scene but major power lines are down.
This is a photo gallery of North Clinton, taken at 2 pm today (Jan. 13). At the height of a Saturday night storm, 900 customers were without power from the City of Clinton, and the Clinton Fire Department responded to 23 calls from 8:34 pm Saturday to 9:35 am Sunday.
The epicenter of the storm, however, appears to have been Airport Road, where large areas have been clear-cut recently, removing a barrier to the wind. Jefferson St and Beauregard St in the Clinton city limits have heavily damaged houses and there are trees and power lines down around the Friendship AME Church cemetery.
There are no reports of life-threatening injuries. One school was closed - the MS Bailey Child Development Center - because there was no electricity Monday morning. The City announced that a tree had fallen off-road near Richloom causing a subsequent power outage.
__________________
|
01/11/2020 20:34:57 EST
|
Accident-Unknown/Possible Injuries, None
|
LEESVILLE CHURCH RD / FOREST RD
|
01/11/2020 21:10:22 EST
|
Congested Traffic/Obstruction, None
|
AIRPORT RD / LEWIS ST
|
01/11/2020 21:14:30 EST
|
Patient Trapped, None
|
308 BEAUREGARD ST
|
01/11/2020 21:15:04 EST
|
Patient Trapped, None
|
308 BEAUREGARD ST
|
01/11/2020 21:24:34 EST
|
Tree on House, None
|
414 E FLORIDA ST
|
01/11/2020 21:26:40 EST
|
Electrical Hazard, Tree In Roadway
|
314 N ADAIR ST
|
01/11/2020 21:41:17 EST
|
Tree In Roadway, None
|
212 HAMPTON AVE
|
01/11/2020 21:48:05 EST
|
Tree In Roadway, None
|
103 N BELL ST APT B
|
01/11/2020 22:12:14 EST
|
Tree In Roadway, None
|
103 N BELL ST APT B
|
01/11/2020 22:15:32 EST
|
Message/Information, None
|
307 BEAUREGARD ST
|
01/11/2020 22:27:51 EST
|
Tree on Power Line, None
|
506 N SLOAN ST
|
01/11/2020 22:29:58 EST
|
Tree In Roadway, None
|
WASHINGTON ST / N SLOAN ST
|
01/11/2020 22:31:08 EST
|
Tree In Roadway, None
|
MUSGROVE ST / WILLARD RD
|
01/11/2020 22:32:07 EST
|
Tree In Roadway, None
|
JEFFERSON ST / N BELL ST
|
01/11/2020 22:33:02 EST
|
Electrical Hazard, None
|
DAVIS ST / FOREST ST
|
01/11/2020 22:34:01 EST
|
Accident-Personal Injury(PI), None
|
731 CAROLYN DR
|
01/11/2020 22:35:08 EST
|
Electrical Hazard, None
|
BOND ST / N BELL ST
|
01/11/2020 22:35:58 EST
|
Tree In Roadway, None
|
SPRINGDALE DR
|
01/11/2020 22:42:25 EST
|
Tree In Roadway, None
|
469 AIRPORT RD
|
01/11/2020 23:14:06 EST
|
Tree on House, None
|
301 BEAUREGARD ST
|
01/11/2020 23:36:21 EST
|
, None
|
301 BAILEY ST
|
01/12/2020 00:51:28 EST
|
Tree on House, None
|
502 W MAIN ST
|
01/12/2020 09:37:43 EST
|
Tree In Roadway, None
|
SIMMONS DR / WILLARD RD