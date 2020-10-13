A Noise Complaint

DIRT TRACK NEIGHBORS OBJECT – NOISE & EROSION.

Development in the northern portion of Laurens County is going to be stifled if the government does not enforce ordinances and take a role in tamping down a dirt track in the Greenpond community, residents told the Laurens County Council tonight.

When the all-terrain track was built 7-8 years ago, owners of the property said it was being cleared for agricultural purposes. “Then, we started hearing motorcycles,” a resident said, during public comments time.

Dirt bikes run late into the night and early on Sunday mornings, the council was told. Mud from the track covers a main road in a curve – “we’ve had to pull a couple of people out of ditches … someone’s going to get hurt really bad,” another said.

Now, the property is changing hands, and residents said it is the perfect time to enforce nuisance and noise ordinances. The problem is, they said, local law enforcement does not have a decibels meter to gauge the noise coming from the dirt track.

The county’s noise ordinance says no noise over 95 decibels – leaf blowers and weed eaters are just over 100, and the dirt track is louder than that. It is an “annoying” noise, a resident said.

Some council members have been to the site to assess the problem.

“Each of us has the right to live peaceably,” Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said. “Again, this is after the fact, it’s too late. … I hope people will recognize the importance of zoning, countywide. Your property will be devalued without it.”

County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said a specific piece of property or existing business cannot be spot-zoned. However, he said, there are remedies for existing homeowners through law enforcement and the court with state laws and county ordinances. He said he would research those measures and provide them to the complaining property owners.

Cruickshanks said county councils have been dealing with issues like this all the way back to the Mile Back Race Track.

Three people spoke against the nuisance, others deferred their time to these speakers – they asked for county action to enforce the rules now that new owners are coming to the property with the intent of keeping the dirt track operational. The council took the matter as information.

Earlier, the council passed an ordinance regulating RV Parks in Laurens County. The complaining property owners from Greenpond/Mahaffey Road said, at the dirt track, people are living in RVs not connected to septic tanks (as required), and lights from the track burn all night and heavy equipment works throughout the early morning to set the course for the next “practice runs.” The new owners likely will seek a land-use variance to continue operating the track, the residents told council.