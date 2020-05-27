No Tax Increase - 1 Fee Increase

Vehicles Fee going up as $40M in road-repair needs to be done.

Ten dollars more per year per registered vehicle will allow the Laurens County government to get a start on completing a $40 million upgrade to rural roads. It is a controversial move in an era when 314 Laurens County residents filed their initial claim for unemployment, effective May 16.

Laurens County Council took that step, however, on May 19 when it raised the per-vehicle fee from the current $15 to a new rate of $25/vehicle. Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said it gave him “concernation” to take the action during the Coronavirus pandemic.

County administration asked for a $9 per vehicle increase. With the money, Public Works will buy/lease $600,000 in equipment, $271,000 in materials and $212,000 in personnel, and will get started patching the roads that Laurens County maintains. State-designated roads and interstates are maintained by the SC Department of Transportation, through the gas tax.

“This is a 60% increase,” Pitts said of the local fee. He voted against the increase, with Council Vice-chairman Joe Wood and council member Brown Patterson.

The money now becomes part of the County General Fund budget, which must be approved in its entirety by the council. It might require a “super-majority” - 5 of 7 members voting “yes” - in order to pass; the council wants to wrap it all up by June 23.

Public Works Director Dale Satterfield told the council last Tuesday, “Yesterday, today, and Thursday are why we need to take action; water is the number one enemy of roads.” Much of Upstate South Carolina was under a heavy rain/flash flood watch because of a low-pressure system and a tropical storm, Arthur, off the SC-NC coast. The next named storm will be “Bertha.”

Council Members Jeff Carroll, Kemp Younts, Diane Anderson and Garrett McDaniel voted “yes” to increase the per-vehicle fee. The council expects not to raise property taxes to balance a $24 million operations budget - holding the line because of a COVID-19 caused stall in the nation’s economy, with 14% national unemployment.

The county has benefited the past two years from $2 million annual growth in revenues from more housing and development in Northern Laurens County (south of Fountain Inn).

Satterfield and County Administrator Jon Caime have given the council a detailed outline of road needs and how to pay for the work. Public Works will pay for the equipment on a 5-year lease plan; this will not be asphalt but a roads-sealing agent.