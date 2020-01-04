No sessions at Presbyterian College

BREAKING: Girls State Is Canceled.

ALA Palmetto Girls State has announced: It is with a heavy heart that we announce we have canceled the 2020 session of American Legion Auxiliary Palmetto Girls State. It was held at Presbyterian College, Clinton.

The announcement continues:

“The American Legion Auxiliary Palmetto Girls State Committee has been actively monitoring developments related to COVID-19. Due to escalating health concerns, and following discussions with various medical professionals and state and local authorities, we believe that it is in the best interest of our staff and delegates to cancel the program. We are saddened and disheartened that this session will not occur, and we are actively working to honor those who have been selected to attend.”

Palmetto Boys State, at Anderson University, also has been canceled.

https://palmettogirlsstate.net/faq/