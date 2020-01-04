Home / Breaking News / No sessions at Presbyterian College

No sessions at Presbyterian College

Wed, 04/01/2020 - 1:39pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Palmetto Girls State

BREAKING: Girls State Is Canceled.

 

ALA Palmetto Girls State has announced: It is with a heavy heart that we announce we have canceled the 2020 session of American Legion Auxiliary Palmetto Girls State. It was held at Presbyterian College, Clinton.

 

The announcement continues:

“The American Legion Auxiliary Palmetto Girls State Committee has been actively monitoring developments related to COVID-19. Due to escalating health concerns, and following discussions with various medical professionals and state and local authorities, we believe that it is in the best interest of our staff and delegates to cancel the program. We are saddened and disheartened that this session will not occur, and we are actively working to honor those who have been selected to attend.”

Palmetto Boys State, at Anderson University, also has been canceled.

 

https://palmettogirlsstate.net/faq/ 

 

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here